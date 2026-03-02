Rider Injured after Crashing Snowmobile in Whitefield

CONTACT:

March 2, 2026

Whitefield, NH – At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of a snowmobile crash with injury. The crash was reported to have taken place on Corridor 5 along the powerlines of Whitefield. New Hampshire Fish and Game, along with Whitefield Fire and EMS, responded to the scene of the accident.

The operator of the snowmobile, identified as Keith R. Caron, 39, of Lincoln, NH, crashed after he swapped to a riding companion’s snowmobile to try it out. He was unfamiliar with the snowmobile and its handling characteristics since he had never ridden it. Caron began to lose control of the snowmobile due to its thinner ski stance and in an attempt to correct the machine’s course, he rolled it over, causing him to be ejected from the machine. Caron suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Caron was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by Whitefield EMS to be treated and further evaluated for his injuries. Based on statements and an on-scene investigation of the crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to have been inexperience with the handling characteristics of an unfamiliar snowmobile.