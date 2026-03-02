Attorney General James Releases Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2025

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today marked the beginning of National Consumer Protection Week by releasing a list of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in 2025. The top complaints concerned high prices of essential goods and services, housing issues, bank fraud, and violations of online privacy. Attorney General James is also providing a variety of tips on how consumers can avoid common scams and protect their hard-earned money.

“New Yorkers are already feeling the squeeze of higher prices, and scams, hidden fees, and deceptive practices can make daily life even harder to afford,” said Attorney General James. “My office will not tolerate companies that take advantage of New Yorkers, and I am committed to enforcing the law and returning money to consumers who are cheated. I urge everyone to stay alert and report suspected scams and fraud to my office so we can continue protecting New Yorkers’ wallets.”

The following are the top 10 most common types of consumer complaints received by OAG in 2025:

Category of complaint Common sources of fraud Number of complaints 1. Retail Sales Online purchases, deceptive advertising, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, and poor customer service 4,809 2. Internet Internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, and frauds through internet manipulation 4,595 3. Automobile Car sales, service, financing, and repairs 4,521 4. Credit, Banking, and Mortgages Debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft, banking, loan modification scams, and mortgage lending and servicing 4,235 5. Landlord/Tenant Security deposits, evictions, and tenant harassment 4,041 6. Consumer Services Immigration service providers, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, storage facilities, and services for personal or household use 3,330 7. Utilities Wireless and residential phones, energy services and suppliers, and cable and satellite companies 1,423 8. Home Repair/Improvement Repair issues, deceitful contractors, and solar panel installations 1,349 9. Entertainment Events, concerts, ticket sales, and streaming services 1,079 10. Travel Airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refunds 718

Attorney General James urges New York consumers who have been victims of deceptive or fraudulent practices to file a consumer complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755. To help New Yorkers protect themselves against common sources of fraud, Attorney General James released the following tips to help consumers avoid fraudulent practices and report them to OAG.

Retail Sales Online and In-Person

Algorithmic Pricing

Companies that use algorithmic pricing, also known as surveillance pricing, use customers’ personal data to set individualized prices. These pricing schemes are most commonly used on businesses’ apps or as part of loyalty programs, where consumers may receive an individualized discount offering a different, personalized price. New York’s Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act, which took effect on November 10, 2025, requires most companies that use algorithmic pricing to clearly display a disclosure notifying consumers that prices are set using their personal data.

New Yorkers can use the following tips to determine if they are being offered personalized algorithmic pricing:

Compare the price you are offered online with the price listed for the same product offered to others. If you are offered a unique price, it may have been set using your personal data.

Compare discounts you are offered by a company – particularly those offered within a company’s app or online account – with those offered to others. If you are receiving a discount that only you can see, it is more likely to be a personalized one set using your data.

Compare the price of an item before and after taking an action that the business you are shopping from can track. For example, if you are offered a new price after searching for an item elsewhere online or shopping from a new location, it may be a sign that the price is set using your personal data.

Attorney General James is encouraging consumers to file complaints with OAG if they encounter algorithmic pricing that is not properly disclosed. Businesses that do not comply with the law can face a $1,000 penalty per violation.

Price Gouging

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging law covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services may include gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Landlord/Tenant Issues

Security Deposits

Your landlord must return your security deposit within 14 days of you moving out. If your landlord takes any money out of the security deposit for damages, they must provide an itemized receipt describing the damage and its cost. If your landlord does not give you this receipt within 14 days of moving out, then they must return your entire security deposit, whether there is damage or not.

If your landlord fails to comply, you may be entitled to up to twice the amount of the security deposit.

If your landlord does not give you back your security deposit, you can sue the landlord in small claims court or you can file a complaint with OAG by using the online Rent Security Complaint form.

Landlords of buildings with six or more units must deposit a tenant’s security deposit into an interest-bearing account in a bank within the state that pays a prevailing rate. The landlord is required to provide notice to the tenant of the name and address of the bank where the security deposit is located. If you do not have this information or if your landlord is not placing your security deposit in an interest-bearing account, you can file a complaint with OAG by using the online Rent Security Complaint form.

Rent

Automobile Fraud

New York’s Lemon Laws protect consumers who buy or lease new and used cars. You may be entitled to a refund or comparable replacement car if the car you purchased does not match the terms of its written warranty and you meet other requirements. To find more information about New York’s Lemon Laws and how your vehicle may be covered, visit OAG’s website.

Attorney General James recently took action against car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia for failing to install proper anti-theft technology in their vehicles. Owners of Hyundai and Kia cars can take the following steps to keep their cars safer from theft: Check to make sure you have the latest anti-theft software on your vehicles. Consumers can contact their local Hyundai or Kia dealership or visit the Hyundai or Kia websites to determine if their vehicle model is eligible for a software upgrade. Obtain free zinc ignition cylinder sleeves from your local Hyundai and Kia dealerships to protect the ignition cylinders. Installing the sleeves will make it harder for thieves to steal the cars and provide significantly more protection than the anti-theft software alone. Hyundai or Kia owners who previously installed a software update from Kia intended to stop the thefts, or were scheduled to do so, but experienced a theft or attempted car theft after April 29, 2025, can file a claim for restitution. Consumers can visit the settlement website for more information about the claims process.



Utilities, Internet, and Residential Phone Service

Any consumer who believes they received a high utility bill as a result of a billing error or experienced an unauthorized shutoff should report it to OAG by filing a complaint online.

Resources are available for consumers who may need help paying their utility bill. Utilities companies offer programs and payment plans to help. In addition, the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps low-income individuals pay the cost of heating their homes. Information on how to apply is available online.

In addition, residential customers in New York should know they have strong legal protections for essential winter weather services, including heat and hot water: New York state requires utilities to make extra efforts to reach out to households before a shutoff occurs during the cold weather period, from November 1 through April 15. Utilities must wait at least 35 days from when notices are past due to pursue termination of service and must provide at least 15 days’ notice before doing so. Utilities cannot shut off service to residential consumers during the two-week period that includes Christmas and New Year’s Day. Utilities must have trained personnel evaluate a consumer’s circumstances to determine whether there is a risk of serious impairment to a resident’s health or safety before shutting off service. When there is such a risk, utilities must also notify social services to evaluate the situation before shutting off service



Internet Fraud

Consumers should take the following steps to help protect themselves online from account takeovers, in which scammers gain access to personal accounts to steal personal information, read private messages, fraudulently charge credit cards, and take other nefarious actions.

Use strong passwords. It is important to have a strong and unique password for each of your online accounts. The password does not need to be long, but it has to be complicated enough, utilizing a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

Use multifactor authentication. Enable multifactor authentication when possible on your accounts. Multifactor authentication provides an extra level of security when signing into an account.

Enable notifications of account changes. This will alert the user to any changes such as password updates or login attempts, allowing the user to take prompt action if the changes were not authorized.

Use antivirus software. Make sure your antivirus software is up to date with the latest virus definitions. Maintain a routine of running your antivirus software periodically to catch any malware, such as a keylogger, on your computer.

Check breached credentials databases. Check websites, such as https://haveibeenpwned.com/, to monitor which accounts of yours have suffered a data breach incident. Knowing which accounts have been compromised can help you take corrective actions, such as changing your passwords, as soon as possible.

In addition to releasing proposed rules to restrict addictive social media features and protect children’s mental health online under the SAFE for Kids Act, Attorney General James encourages parents to take the following steps to protect their children online:

Keep consoles and PCs in high-traffic common areas (like the living room). This discourages risky behavior and allows you to indirectly monitor without hovering.

Avoid allowing gaming devices in bedrooms, especially overnight. This helps prevent unsupervised late-night chats with strangers.

Foster open and honest dialogue: ask your children to show you how their games work. Instead of just saying "don't talk to strangers," explain what bad actors do, such as grooming or social engineering, so they understand the logic behind the rules.

Set screentime limits. Use the "Three-Legged Stool" approach—balance gaming with schoolwork and physical activity. Most consoles allow you to automate these "hard stops" at a specific time of night.

Prioritize privacy. Reinforce that "personal information" includes more than just their name.

Avoid saving credit card information to the console. Instead, use digital gift cards for a set amount. This prevents accidental overspending and protects your main bank account from being drained if the gaming account is hacked.

Watch for in-game scams. Teach children that "Free Robux" or "Free Skins" offers are almost always phishing attempts designed to steal their account login.

Always create a Parent Account first, then create a Child Account under it. This gives you the "admin" power to approve or deny friend requests and purchases from your own phone.

You can set accounts to "Friends Only" or disable chat entirely for younger children. Enable built-in filters to automatically hide toxic language in global chats.

Credit and Banking Fraud

Attorney General James provides the following tips to help New Yorkers avoid being scammed:

Do not click on unsolicited links provided via text or email.

Do not call the number provided in a pop-up, text, or email.

Never read codes, passwords, or other security or personal information over the phone to someone who called you directly.

Never give someone you don’t know remote access to your computer.

Never move your money out of your bank account at the urging of someone over the phone.

If someone claims there is an issue with your bank account, hang up and contact your financial institution by calling the number printed on your bank statement instead.

Remember, a scam is effective because the scammer creates a circumstance that relies on pressuring the victim into life-altering decisions on the spot and swearing them to secrecy. The best way to combat this is to hang up and contact someone you trust and let them know your situation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a banking scam, please file an online complaint or call 1-800-771-7755.

Consumers who are concerned that their personal data has been compromised can freeze their credit with the three major credit bureaus: Equifax; Experian; and TransUnion. A credit freeze lets you restrict access to your credit report, which makes it more difficult for someone to open a new account in your name. Credit freezes and unfreezes are free.

Fraud alerts, which are also free, can be obtained for a year. When you place a fraud alert on your credit report, businesses are required to take reasonable steps to ensure that the person who is applying for credit in a particular name is indeed that person and not someone else.

You can place a credit freeze with Experian online or by calling (888) 397-3742.

You can place a credit freeze with Equifax online or by calling (888) 766-0008.

You can place a credit freeze with TransUnion online or by calling (800) 680-7289.

Immigration Service Provider Fraud and Immigration Scams

New Yorkers should beware of scammers who pose as immigration service providers and make false promises of citizenship and residency. New York’s Immigrant Assistance Service Enforcement Act protects immigrants from fraud and requires immigration service providers to operate lawfully.

Immigration service providers are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice or representation. New York law requires service providers to follow certain rules — including posting signs explicitly stating they are not attorneys — to protect immigrants from scams and fraud. Under New York law, immigration service providers cannot:

Provide legal advice;

Use the title of “attorney,” “notary public” (unless they are licensed by the state), “accredited representative,” “notario publico,” “notario,” “immigration specialist,” or “immigration consultant”;

Imply that he or she can obtain special favors with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or any other governmental entity;

Threaten to report a consumer to U.S. Department of Homeland Security or other authorities, or threaten to undermine a consumer’s immigration status;

Demand or retain fees for services not performed, or services to be performed in the future, or costs that have not been incurred; or

Advise, direct, or permit a consumer to provide a false statement on a government document or in a discussion with a government official.

Immigration Service Providers are also required by law to use contracts that:

Are in a language understood by the consumer;

Include an itemization of all services to be provided and fees to be charged; and

State, “You may cancel your contract at any time. You have three business days to cancel this contract without fee or penalty and get back any fees that you have already paid.”

Only work with a licensed lawyer or an authorized immigration services provider, never sign blank applications or documents you do not understand, and do not pay by cash or by wire transfer. If you have been a victim of immigration fraud or received unauthorized legal advice on immigration matters, please contact the Attorney General’s Immigration Services Fraud Unit Hotline at (212) 416-6149 or file a complaint online. If you are in need of an attorney or accredited representative in an immigration matter, please contact either the New York State Bar Association online or at (800) 342-3661, or the American Immigration Lawyers Association online or at (202) 507-7600 for a referral.

Home Improvement

Before deciding to install solar panels on your home, thoroughly research the companies and the different products available before making a decision and consult OAG’s guide for home solar power.

Greater demand for contractors may make it harder for you to find a reputable contractor to make badly needed repairs. Some contractors may overextend themselves and promise more than they can deliver. Natural disasters and major weather events often attract scam artists who try to take advantage of you and other consumers when you are most vulnerable. After a big weather event, be especially vigilant to avoid being victimized as you attempt to put your life back in order.

Consumers should use the following tips to protect themselves: Be wary of anyone who shows up at your door unsolicited and offers to do home repairs. Non-local contractors may be difficult to track down if they perform work incorrectly or if you later have additional problems that you want them to fix. Use a contractor with a name, address, and contact number you can verify. Don’t fall prey to high-pressure tactics. A legitimate contractor won’t pressure you to sign a contract and hand over a deposit on the spot. Never give a contractor a cash deposit before you sign a contract. Always do your homework before you hire a contractor: Ask for references and follow up by checking with them. Ask the contractor for proof of insurance. Check the Better Business Bureau website for complaints. Search online for any evidence that the contractor is disreputable. Home-improvement contractors must be licensed in New York City, Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, and the City of Buffalo. Before you hire a contractor, check to make sure the contractor is licensed or registered in your county.



Air Travel