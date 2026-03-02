New scholarship opportunity for all high school seniors celebrates history and contributions of Jewish Americans

Iowa high school seniors are invited to participate in a new scholarship opportunity that highlights May’s Jewish American Heritage Month and the many contributions of Jewish Americans.

Sponsored by the Combat Antisemitism Movement and the Iowa Department of Education, the Jewish American Heritage Month Student Scholarship Contest challenges graduating seniors to explore the history, tradition and impact of Jewish Americans through a constructed essay, supported by research, critical thinking and visits to historical Iowa landmarks. Through this unique scholarship opportunity, students can invest in civic engagement and strengthen cultural literacy skills while connecting to the rich history of our state and nation.

Any graduating high school senior in Iowa who is planning to attend a two- or four-year college may submit an essay for the scholarship opportunity. From the essay submissions, nine students will be selected to receive an award from the $30,000 scholarship pool. First place submissions will be awarded $5,000 while second and third place will be awarded $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Students may choose from the following three prompts for their essay’s focus:

● Jewish individuals who shaped America

● Jewish leadership and partnership in advancing social causes

● Jewish ideas and cultural contributions to society

Each essay has a limit of 1,000 words and must be submitted digitally by April 30 for award consideration. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges and will be evaluated based on creativity, originality, research, adherence to the prompt guidelines and engagement with the Jewish Heritage of America curriculum. Students may also be invited to participate in a brief interview for the scholarship opportunity.

All scholarship winners will be honored and receive their awards from Governor Kim Reynolds and representatives from the Combat Antisemitism Movement at the Jewish American Heritage Month reception in May.

Watch Governor Reynolds’s announcement of this scholarship opportunity. For full details on essay requirements, submission process and other guidelines, visit the Jewish American Heritage Month Student Scholarship Contest website.

