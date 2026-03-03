Dr. Omo Ogbamola Wins Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge 2026

Dr. Omo Ogbamola, Founder of Tripplemos Food Processing Company and winner of the Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge 2026. Finalists, judges, coaches, and winner Dr. Omo Ogbamola during the Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge 2026 virtual event.

Tripplemos Foods Founder Dr. Omo Ogbamola named winner among five finalists at Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge 2026.

Winning affirmed that visibility is not just about exposure but strategic positioning for growth.” — Dr. Omo Ogbamola

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Omo Ogbamola, Founder and CEO of Tripplemos Food Processing Company , has been named the winner of the Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge 2026, a high-impact visibility initiative designed to position women founders for strategic media growth and long-term brand expansion.Hosted by Women of Rubies, a global media platform and community amplifying Black women founders, leaders, and changemakers, the Media Pitch Challenge 2026 convened ambitious entrepreneurs across sectors including food manufacturing, hospitality technology, coaching, digital inclusion, and community leadership. After a competitive round of structured pitches, live feedback, and judges’ deliberation, Dr. Ogbamola emerged as the winner among five outstanding finalists.Reflecting on her win, Dr. Ogbamola said, “Winning the Women of Rubies Media Pitch Challenge is an honor. Beyond the recognition, I deeply appreciate the intentional structure, strategic coaching, and clear focus on media positioning. This platform goes beyond visibility; it equips women founders for sustainable growth and impact. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent immigrant-led manufacturing through Tripplemos Food Processing Company and to be part of a community that amplifies women building boldly.”The 2026 Media Pitch Challenge finalists included Victoria Ekwenuke, Founder & CEO of FASS (For A Short Stay), a hospitality-tech startup reimagining airport lodging through luxury micro-suites; Ejiro Osakede, Certified Life & Transformational Coach and host of the Stretch Street Podcast; Julieth Agbo, Founder of A-Aston Technologies and Data for Her, a digital literacy initiative for women and youth; Oluwabunmi Asaolu, Founder of Canada CEOs and Hutteywilly Collections; and Dr. Omo Ogbamola. Each delivered a two- to three-minute live pitch, followed by structured feedback from a distinguished panel of judges and coaches.Judging and coaching support were provided by leaders across finance, media, communications, and storytelling, including Hosna R. Kadary, National Market Leader for Zero Barriers to Business at BMO; Cynthia Mwangi, PR and brand strategist; Sherley Joseph, Canadian podcaster and founder of Black Canadian Creators; Esther Ijewere, Media Strategist and Founder of Women of Rubies; Wendy Nwajiufor, Founder of WinTECH Canada; and Dr. Oluwanifemi “Niffy” Fagbohun, Founder of Montreal Vendors. Participants received guidance on refining their messaging, aligning brand stories with media standards, and strengthening visibility frameworks.Dr. Ogbamola’s pitch stood out for operational clarity, national retail traction, and strong alignment between brand mission and market opportunity. Tripplemos Food Processing Company manufactures premium, authentic African spices locally in Canada, with products currently available on Amazon Canada, Walmart Canada Marketplace, over 20 African retail stores, and multiple e-commerce platforms. Her pitch highlighted preserving African culinary heritage, building national retail representation for Black-owned food brands, and scaling immigrant-led manufacturing within Canada’s food industry.As part of her win, Dr. Ogbamola will receive coordinated media spotlights, strategic visibility support, and cross-platform amplification through Women of Rubies and partner media outlets.The Media Pitch Challenge is more than a competition; it is a visibility movement. Organizers emphasized that every finalist advanced her brand through participation. The initiative forms part of Women of Rubies’ broader mission to impact women across the globe through storytelling, media features, leadership platforms, and strategic initiatives. Over the past decade, Women of Rubies has consistently spotlighted women globally through digital media, community programs, and its newspaper column, earning recognition for innovation in women-centred media visibility.The success of the Media Pitch Challenge 2026 underscores increasing demand for platforms that center women’s voices while equipping them with the tools needed for scalable impact. Dr. Ogbamola’s win represents not only a personal milestone but a broader statement about the power of structured visibility, immigrant-led innovation, and the next generation of women building boldly across industries.As Women of Rubies expands its initiatives, the organization continues to prioritize collaborative visibility, strategic partnerships, and access-driven programming.For more information about Women of Rubies and upcoming initiatives, visit womenofrubies.com or email info@womenofrubies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.