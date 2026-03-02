Bell Rose Capital (OTCID:BELR) Eliminate $15 Million in Legagcy Debt, Sharpening its Focus on 4biddenknowledge Inc.

BELR Removes $15 Million in Legacy Debt to to Build 4biddenknowledge into a Global Force

Bell Rose Capital (OTCMKTS:BELR)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) announced today that it has eliminated $15 million in face‑value debt from its balance sheet, as reflected in its most recent quarterly filing. This major restructuring move significantly strengthens the company’s financial position and clears the way for a unified, high‑intensity focus on its flagship asset: 4biddenknowledge Inc. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BELR/news/BELL-ROSE-CAPITAL-INC-OTCID-BELR-COMPLETES-STRATEGIC-ACQUISITION-OF-4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE-INC?id=511046 The company’s leadership emphasized that this action represents a deliberate and forceful repositioning of Bell Rose Capital toward a streamlined, growth‑driven future.President Billy Carson delivered a decisive statement:“Removing $15 million in legacy debt is a strategic power move. It signals exactly where we’re headed and how aggressively we intend to scale. Bell Rose Capital is now aligned around one mission: building 4biddenknowledge into a global force. We are operating with clarity, conviction, and unstoppable momentum.”— Billy Carson, President, Bell Rose Capital Inc.Vice President Xavier Mitchell reinforced the company’s direction:“This restructuring marks a turning point. We’ve strengthened the foundation, tightened our focus, and positioned the company to execute with precision. 4biddenknowledge is the centerpiece of our strategy, and we are advancing with full commitment and zero hesitation. The market will see the impact of this alignment.”— Xavier Mitchell, Vice President, Bell Rose Capital Inc.With its balance sheet fortified and its strategic priorities unified, Bell Rose Capital is now positioned to accelerate growth initiatives, expand its media and technology footprint, and drive long‑term shareholder value through the continued development of 4biddenknowledge Inc.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, strategic initiatives, expansion plans, monetization strategies, product development, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) and 4biddenknowledge Inc. undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.About Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR)Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) is a diversified public holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling high-growth businesses across technology, digital infrastructure, media, artificial intelligence, and consumer ecosystems. The Company pursues long-term enterprise value creation through strategic acquisitions, disciplined capital formation, and operational optimization within scalable verticals.Operating under a public market framework, Bell Rose provides governance infrastructure, capital markets access, and strategic leadership to its subsidiaries. The Company evaluates opportunities in technology-enabled services, logistics platforms, AI-driven applications, digital publishing, streaming media, and emerging consumer ecosystems with recurring revenue potential.Bell Rose’s model emphasizes:• Strategic acquisitions of operating businesses with proven traction• Capital structure optimization and institutional positioning• Revenue diversification across scalable digital platforms• Long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined executionBy combining public-market transparency with entrepreneurial growth strategy, Bell Rose Capital is positioning itself as a scalable platform for innovative enterprises seeking expansion, monetization, and institutional credibility.About 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK)4biddenknowledge Inc. (“4BK”) is a diversified digital media, education, and artificial intelligence company founded by bestselling author and entrepreneur Billy Carson. Established in 2017, 4BK has evolved into a global, creator-led ecosystem spanning streaming media, publishing, online education, live events, AI-powered consumer applications, and e-commerce platforms.The Company operates 4biddenknowledge TV, a subscription-based conscious streaming network; 4BK Academy, serving a growing international student base; a publishing division featuring multiple bestselling titles; and a portfolio of proprietary AI-driven tools designed to support career development, personal insight, and applied analytics. 4BK’s content and digital infrastructure reach millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, podcast platforms, and global event audiences.Built through direct-to-consumer engagement and diversified digital monetization, 4BK has demonstrated consistent revenue growth across media, technology, and education verticals. The Company’s integration into Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) marks the expansion of its operations into a publicly traded structure, positioning 4BK for institutional scaling, strategic partnerships, and continued global growth.Media & Investor Contact:Bell Rose Capital Inc.Investor RelationsIR@bellrosecapitalinc.com

