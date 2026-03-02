Entrepreneur Launches Desktop Tool That Shows Real Employee Costs

KISS Platform's Employee ROI Calculator brings workforce analytics to small businesses globally at a fraction of enterprise costs

Business owners make hiring decisions based on gut feeling, loyalty and hope. I built something that replaces all three with numbers.” — "If something takes 10 steps, I'll find the 3 that matter."

CONSTANțA, ROMANIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romanian Entrepreneur Launches Desktop Tool That Shows Business Owners the Real Cost of Every Employee — Without the Enterprise Price Tag KISS Platform 's Employee ROI Calculator brings Fortune 500-level workforce analytics to small and medium businesses globally, at a fraction of the cost of competing solutionsAfter building and managing businesses across almost every industry — from construction and facility management to industrial services — entrepreneur Bogdan Inderjoschi has released the Employee ROI Calculator, a desktop application that answers the question most business software refuses to touch: is this employee actually making me money?The tool is available globally for Windows, macOS and Linux at €50/month or €500/year, with a free web-based Lite version requiring no installation or account.The Problem Every Business Owner Knows But Nobody SolvesMost payroll software tells you what employees cost on paper. It does not tell you what they cost in reality — including taxes, overhead, the administrative staff that exists only because the productive staff needs support, and the jobs that looked profitable until someone ran the actual numbers."Business owners make hiring and team decisions based on gut feeling, loyalty and hope," said Inderjoschi, who managed over 200 employees simultaneously across multiple companies before building the tool. "I built something that replaces all three with numbers."What the Calculator Actually DoesThe Employee ROI Calculator handles three questions simultaneously that competing products address separately, if at all:Before signing a contract: The tool generates three optimal team compositions — best cost, best speed, and balanced — so owners know whether a job is profitable before committing, not after.During a job: Real-time margin tracking shows hours worked versus hours actually produced, per employee, while there is still time to act.For hiring and retention decisions: Full cost per employee — salary, overtime, bonuses, off-books payments — stripped of politics and personality. Just the math.The application handles permanent staff, temporary workers, daily hires, and cash-paid workers — because that is how businesses actually operate.Built Offline. Your Data Never Leaves Your Computer.Unlike cloud-based workforce analytics platforms that charge per seat and store sensitive payroll data on external servers, the Employee ROI Calculator runs entirely offline. No subscription to an external platform. No employee data transmitted anywhere. Hardware-bound licensing with support for up to three computer transfers.Pricing Designed for the Businesses That Need It MostEnterprise workforce analytics tools from major vendors typically require annual contracts starting at thousands of dollars, plus implementation fees and per-seat charges that price out small and mid-size operators.The Employee ROI Calculator is priced at €50/month or €500/year — roughly the cost of two hours of business consulting — with a free Lite version available immediately at bogdanskissmethod.com/employee-roi-lite.About KISS PlatformKISS Platform — Keep It Smart and Simple — is a suite of 20+ business tools built by Bogdan Inderjoschi, an entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on business experience across construction, facility management, pest control, industrial services, and other sectors. The platform includes eight free Chrome extensions, three Windows desktop applications, nine business templates, and the flagship Employee ROI Calculator.The KISS Method: "If something takes 10 steps, I'll find the 3 that matter."Media Contact:Bogdan InderjoschiKISS Platformcontact@bogdanskissmethod.comProduct Page:Free Lite Version:

