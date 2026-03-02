Lyle Shipley Joins Herculite as Director of Innovation

Lyle Shipley, Director of Innovation Herculite Logo

Herculite Products is pleased to announce that Lyle Shipley is joining Herculite as the new Director of Innovation.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herculite Products is pleased to announce that Lyle Shipley is joining Herculite as the new Director of Innovation. In this role, Lyle will focus on advancing Herculite’s innovation strategy , developing new products and solutions, and supporting growth across the organization.With over 25 years of experience in the plastics industry, Lyle has a strong background in film formulation, product management, technical services, and new product development. Most recently, he served as Senior Product Manager at Continental AG, where he led new product development initiatives and customer launches across healthcare, flooring, automotive, and specialty product lines.Lyle holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry from Shepherd University, has completed additional leadership and business systems training, and received the Continental Excellence Award in 2022. Throughout his career, Lyle has dedicated himself to driving innovation, supporting continuous improvement, and partnering cross-functionally to bring new ideas from concept to market.About Herculite Products Inc.Herculite, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high-performance flexible composite textiles for over 75 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry , Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, and marketing, along with design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For more information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.

