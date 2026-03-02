Daytona International Speedway Recap: Dirt Legal DBD Racing WMR KTM Builds Momentum

Marcus Phelps sending it sky-high beneath — commitment, throttle, and perfect timing all in one shot. Race-ready featuring Jace Kessler's dirt bike.

DAYTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round eight of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship brought the team to the legendary Daytona International Speedway. As the team’s home race, it was a special weekend filled with great energy as we hosted many of our friends and sponsors trackside.The team came prepared with custom Daytona-themed gear from 110 Racing, matching graphics from HBD, seat covers from GUTS Racing, and a brand-new colorway from 6D Helmets. The boys were looking fresh and ready to go racing. Unfortunately, we were without Jaxen Driskell, who suffered an injury during the week and decided to sit out this weekend in Daytona. The entire crew was still in attendance, including Gage Linville, who provided valuable insight for our riders and pushed them each time they went out on the track.Marcus PhelpsIt was a building weekend for Phelps. The team had a solid game plan for qualifying, and he executed it well. Phelps improved his lap times throughout the session and found himself inside the top 25 heading into the night show.With eyes set on Heat Two, the start was key. Phelps got a great jump off the gate but was positioned too far outside and couldn’t maneuver his way forward. After the opening lap, he was sitting one spot outside a transfer position. Despite his effort, he didn’t have enough to secure a transfer spot, sending him to the LCQ.When the gate dropped for the LCQ, Phelps found himself in the middle of a transfer battle. He managed the race well and moved into fourth but ultimately didn’t have enough to hold the position.It was a much-improved ride from the 105, and we’re looking forward to seeing continued progress in Indy.Qualifying: P25Heat: P13LCQ: P7Jace KesslerBattling a nagging injury after his fall in Arlington, Kessler was determined to push through and continue racing.Qualifying started slowly, as he struggled to find a rhythm in the first session. He rebounded in the second qualifier with better flow and improved consistency, earning a spot in the night show.After a tough start in the Heat Race, Kessler worked his way through the pack and showed his best form later in the race, setting himself up for a better gate pick in the LCQ. In the LCQ, he launched just outside the top 12, making it difficult to challenge for a transfer spot. He continued working forward and broke into the top 10, but it wasn’t enough to secure a transfer position.He showed improvement each time he was on the track.Qualifying: P35Heat: P14LCQ: P9RecapOverall, it was a better weekend for the team, with clear improvements made. The trend is upward, and we hope to continue progressing each and every weekend. It was great to see so many familiar faces in Daytona.We’re ready to go to battle next weekend in Indianapolis.____________________________________ Dirt Legal is proud to be the title sponsor of The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team. Our grassroots are in the dirt bike world, which is what initially motivated us to start Dirt Legal; We wanted fellow dirt bikers to have the freedom to enjoy their bikes on the trail and on the roads.For Dirt Legal, this renewed presence in dirt bike racing world represents a strategic expansion of the motorsports family. The partnership aligns with Dirt Legal’s audience and provides additional resources within the ecosystem, offering opportunities to expand relationships with other team sponsors and provide resources to the community.As experts who can make almost anything with a motor street-legal, including a favorite dirt bike, this move reinforces Dirt Legal’s role in fueling the culture of motorsports, building upon the existing support for the Dirt Legal Velocity Offshore Racing Team

