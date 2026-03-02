Princeton TMX Unveils New Brand Identity Centered on Unified TMS and AI for Shippers

Princeton TMX Unifies Truck, Rail, Barge, Fleet, and Intermodal in One Intelligent Platform

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton TMX today announced the relaunch of its brand and market position as The Unified TMS for Industrial Shippers, an AI-enabled system that brings truck, rail, barge, fleet, and intermodal transportation together into one seamless, intelligent operating environment.Purpose-built for the complexity of industrial supply chains, the Princeton TMX platform combines native multi-modal execution with embedded analytics, enabling shippers to move from fragmented transportation management to intelligent orchestration across their entire network.For decades, industrial shippers have managed transportation by mode: truck in one system, rail in another, barge through manual processes, and fleet in spreadsheets, all of which create data silos, operational inefficiencies, and limited visibility. Princeton TMX aims to eliminate these inefficiencies and help industrial shippers drive improved outcomes across their network.“For too long, shippers have been forced to manage transportation across disconnected systems,” said Mark McEntire, Chief Executive Officer of Princeton TMX. “Our customers don’t necessarily think in modes; they think in trusted outcomes. With Princeton TMX’s Unified TMS and Analytics Suite, we’re giving shippers a single system that unifies execution, data, and intelligence across every mode, location, and business unit.”Unified Execution. Embedded Intelligence.Unlike traditional TMS platforms built primarily for truckload freight, Princeton TMX was engineered specifically for heavy industry, where bulk movements, captive rail, barge scheduling, private fleet coordination, and intermodal workflows intersect daily.At the core of the platform is a unified data architecture that connects every mode, business unit, and location in one system, enhanced by analytics that continuously drive smarter decisions.“This is not a multi-modal façade layered on top of legacy architecture,” said Jeff Durham, Chief Technology Officer. “We built a unified data model that treats truck, rail, barge, fleet, and intermodal as components of a single ecosystem. By embedding AI and advanced analytics directly into that foundation, we give shippers intelligent insights, mathematical optimization, and system-wide visibility that simply isn't possible in siloed environments.”The analytics layer helps industrial shippers:- Optimize networks based on cost, service, and network constraints- Surface delays, congestion, and operational bottlenecks- Improve capacity utilization across every mode- Identify cost-saving opportunities across their entire modal mix- Reduce manual coordination and decision latencyDesigned for ComplexityIndustrial supply chains face challenges that conventional TMS platforms were never built to manage, such as demurrage exposure, equipment constraints, long-haul bulk flows, private fleet utilization, and complex origin-destination networks.By combining unified execution with embedded analytics and AI, Princeton TMX transforms transportation from a reactive function into a proactive, strategic capability.“Our customers operate some of the most complex logistics networks in the world,” said Carole Smets, Chief Operating Officer. “By bringing every mode into one AI-enabled platform, we’re helping them move beyond manual coordination toward intelligent orchestration. The result is greater control, improved service performance, and measurable cost impact.”Defining the Future of Transportation ManagementThe relaunch of Princeton TMX includes:- A redesigned brand identity- Native multi-modal capabilities across truck, rail, barge, fleet, and intermodal- Embedded business intelligence and AI-driven insights across planning and execution workflows- A sharpened market focus on industrial shippersWith this evolution, Princeton TMX positions itself as the only purpose-built, AI-enabled Unified TMS for industrial transportation.

