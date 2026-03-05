VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) Expands Motor Portfolio with Vector Duty Line for High-Torque VFD Applications

W01 and W22 Vector Duty Line electric motors engineered for VFD-driven Industrial Automation applications requiring high low-speed torque and precision control.

VJ Pamensky expands Vector Duty Line with W01 & W22 motors for VFD precision, high low-speed torque, NEMA Premium efficiency and rugged TENV build.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) announces the availability of its Vector Duty Line of electric motors, expanding its offering of drive-ready solutions for industrial customers across Canada. The line features W01 Vector Duty and W22 Vector Duty models engineered for variable frequency drive (VFD) applications requiring precise control, high torque at low speed, and dependable performance in harsh operating conditions. Designed for industrial automation and process-critical environments, Vector Duty motors support applications where torque stability and speed accuracy are critical to operational reliability.“Vector Duty motors strengthen our ability to support customers running demanding, drive-controlled applications,” said Maurice Pamensky, Co-President. “By expanding access to inverter-ready solutions engineered for torque stability and reliability, we’re helping industrial teams improve performance while simplifying specification and support.”Engineered for Demanding Inverter-Driven ApplicationsVector Duty motors are purpose-built for inverter operation, supporting applications requiring full rated torque at low or near-zero speed across wide constant-torque operating ranges (application/drive dependent). This capability helps automated systems achieve smooth starts, stable control, and reduced mechanical stress, extending equipment life.Key features across the Vector Duty Line (W01 and W22)The Vector Duty Line includes performance and durability features commonly required in modern VFD-driven systems, including:Vector-duty performance for precise speed and torque controlHigh low-speed torque capability for constant-torque loadsNEMA Premium efficiency options to support energy goals and sustainability initiativesTENV (Totally Enclosed Non-Ventilated) construction for challenging environmentsBuilt-in thermal protection via thermostats to support motor protection strategiesStandard NDE shaft extension to accommodate encodersInverter-duty electrical design elements intended to handle PWM drive conditionsNameplate data intended to support drive setup and commissioningTwo vector-duty platforms: W01 Vector Duty and W22 Vector DutyW01 Vector DutyW01 Vector Duty motors provide an inverter-ready solution suited to a wide range of industrial applications. Designed for VFD use and offered in commonly requested configurations, W01 Vector Duty supports controlled performance for equipment builders and plant teams running automated systems that rely on steady torque output and smooth low-speed operation.W22 Vector DutyW22 Vector Duty motors build on vector-duty performance with a rugged mechanical platform. With heavy-duty construction and protective sealing features, W22 Vector Duty is well-suited for harsh-duty applications where reliability, durability, and consistent VFD performance are equally important. Options for encoder and brake readiness (configuration dependent) support automation environments where feedback and controlled stopping are required.Typical industrial automation applicationsVector Duty Line motors are commonly specified for constant-torque, wide speed range applications such as:Conveyors and material handling systemsCranes and hoistsExtrudersMetal processing equipmentSupporting sustainability through smarter motor selectionSelecting the right vector-duty motor for VFD operation can reduce wasted energy, optimize process control and minimize mechanical wear—supporting more sustainable operation over equipment life. For organizations evaluating electric motors in Canada , the Vector Duty Line provides inverter-duty performance aligned with today’s efficiency and reliability expectations.About VJ Pamensky:VJ Pamensky provides industrial motion and power solutions including electric motors, automation, industrial controls, gearboxes, and transformers. As WEG’s trusted Canadian partner, Pamensky supports customers across Canada and North America with application expertise and efficient, sustainable technology solutions.For more information, visit www.pamensky.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.