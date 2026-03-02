Palmetto Bath Celebrates Franchise Success in North Carolina as New Atlanta Territory Prepares for March 2026 Launch

Mason Chapman, Asheville Palmetto Bath Franchise Partner Palmetto Bath offers affordable bath remodels completed in as a little as one day. Franchise Marketing Systems' President Chris Conner shares the details of owning a Palmetto Bath franchise.

Rapid early revenue growth in Asheville and Charlotte fuels continued Southeast expansion, with Atlanta onboarding now underway.

We are committed to do everything in our power to help them become revenue positive quickly and recover their ROI in the first 6-12 months.” — Conan Edwards, CEO and Founder of Palmetto Bath

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Bath , a fast-growing remodeling franchise specializing in bath transformations, is celebrating significant early success in its North Carolina franchise territories while preparing to launch a new franchise unit in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2026.Founded by Conan Edwards, Palmetto Bath began with company-owned locations in Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina. From there, the brand expanded into franchising working with Atlanta-based franchise development firm Franchise Marketing Systems Franchise expansion has started strong, awarding territories in Asheville and Charlotte to partners Gary Cooper and Mason Chapman. The same ownership team operates both North Carolina locations and has already delivered remarkable performance.“We are ecstatic about how quickly the Asheville franchisees have found success. They are on target to generate close to 2 million in revenue in their first 6 months,” Edwards remarked. “We are equally as excited to see how quickly we can help our Atlanta franchise team find that same level of success in their first 12 months.”The units’ early revenue traction highlights the strength of Palmetto Bath’s franchise support system and operational model, says Edwards. The company is now onboarding its newest territory in Atlanta, where a married couple has signed on and is preparing to begin operations in early March 2026. The franchisees’ names will be announced at a later date.Edwards attributes its rapid growth to a franchise structure designed to accelerate profitability in a competitive remodeling market.“For the remodeling space we are in, this is a unique franchisee opportunity in the practical ways we support and serve our franchisees. We are committed to do everything in our power to help them become revenue positive quickly and recover their ROI in the first 6-12 months,” he said.Unlike many home service franchise systems that impose additional brand or national marketing fees, Palmetto Bath’s structure focuses on performance-driven partnerships and scalable lead generation strategies.“We offer our franchise partners a reduced royalty rate structure to reward success that starts at 5% and can go as low as 3%. In addition to that, there are no brand or marketing fees to pay — so you are never forced to pay for under-performing programs,” Edwards said. “Preferably, we partner with marketing programs which generate quality leads consistently, which is key to success in our industry. Our model offers a tiered marketing structure designed for scalability.”As the brand continues expanding throughout the Southeast, Palmetto Bath is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in strategic markets.“There is much to share about this exciting franchise opportunity. The best way to get more substantive answers and information is to contact Franchise Marketing Systems,” Edwards said. “This will start the process where we can set up a Zoom meeting with myself and do a deep dive into what becoming a Palmetto Bath franchise looks like.”Learn more about Palmetto Bath franchising at www.palmettobathfranchising.com or connect with Franchise Marketing Systems to start the conversation.About Palmetto BathPalmetto Bath is a bath remodeling franchise brand founded in South Carolina, specializing in high-quality, affordable bathroom renovations completed in as little as one day. With locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, Palmetto Bath offers free consultations, project financing, and warranties. Get started with services by visiting https://www.palmettobath.com . To learn more about this bath remodeling franchise, visit www.palmettobathfranchising.com

