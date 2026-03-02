Synergy Logistics and Dyspach Partner to Help 3PLs Stand Out and Increase Margins

Partnership connects SnapFulfil WMS workflows with Dyspach’s quote, audit, and invoicing automation for more accurate shipping and fulfillment billing.

SnapFulfil and Dyspach combine warehouse execution and commercial automation, helping operators tighten billing, reduce overhead, and improve shipment financial performance.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics , maker of the SnapFulfil warehouse management system (WMS), today announced a partnership with Dyspach , an AI-driven commercial operations platform built to help 3PLs quote, audit, and invoice shipping and fulfillment with greater accuracy and less manual work.For many 3PLs, shipping and fulfillment billing sits at the center of profitability, but the commercial process is often fragmented across spreadsheets, carrier invoices, and customer-specific agreements. The result can be slow invoicing, preventable disputes, and margin leakage from mispriced shipments or unverified charges. Dyspach centralizes rates and customer data, reconciles invoices, and supports accurate billing for shipping and fulfillment so teams can protect margins while scaling operations.“3PLs are being asked to do more with less, and they can’t afford revenue leakage or billing delays that compound over time,” said Brian Kirst, COO at Synergy Logistics. “This partnership brings together SnapFulfil’s warehouse execution workflows with Dyspach’s commercial automation, giving operators a practical way to tighten billing accuracy, reduce overhead, and improve the financial performance of every shipment.”Dyspach reports meaningful financial impact in active 3PL deployments, including 7.5% net margin improvement for a Sydney-based 3PL, six weeks of cash flow improvement for a Melbourne-based 3PL, and 5% overcharges recovered for a Sydney-based 3PL. Dyspach also cites 5x ROI from time and wage savings alone, with upside margin improvement as an additional benefit, based on 3PLs with at least 50,000 shipments per month and five or more carriers.“Logistics billing is full of ‘death by a thousand cuts’ problems that quietly erode margins, especially when carrier charges are not being validated and customer rules are hard to enforce at scale,” said Pushpinder Bagga, Co-founder at Dyspach. “By partnering with Synergy Logistics and SnapFulfil, we can help more 3PLs move toward hands-free commercial workflows that improve accuracy, protect cash flow, and let operators grow without breaking their back office.”Dyspach is designed with complex 3PL operations in mind, and perfectly matches SnapFulfil’s ability to handle that complexity at large scale within the four walls. to streamline what those systems typically do not handle: the commercial layer. The partnership will enable SnapFulfil customers to pair warehouse execution with a commercial automation layer focused on quoting, auditing, and invoicing.About Synergy Logistics--------------------------------Synergy Logistics is a leading innovator in warehouse management software, powering warehousing operations globally for over 50 years. Synergy’s cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil, delivers cutting edge technology and rapid return on investment using a proprietary and highly configurable workflow rules engine. With flexibility at its core, SnapFulfil is quick and easy to implement and can swiftly adapt to meet evolving fulfillment demands that ultimately improves warehouse efficiency. Synergy’s latest breakthrough technology, the award-winning SnapControl, is a multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl provides seamless and efficient orchestration of all warehouse devices and robots, with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.About Dyspach--------------------Dyspach is a commercial operations platform built by shipping and fulfilment experts specifically for 3PLs and complex supply chain networks, providing centralized and automated control over pricing, allocation, auditing, and billing across all freight types—from parcels and bulky items to LTL and FTL shipments. Its AI-driven technology replaces manual workflows and error-prone processes with structured automation, ensuring accurate, timely billing and auditing even in high-volume, multi-carrier environments. Founded in Australia and expanding globally, Dyspach’s mission is to make logistics commercial operations as precise, scalable, and reliable as their operational counterparts.

