Cambay Solutions Webinar - From Data Chaos to Clarity: Real-World Analytics with Microsoft Fabric & Power BI

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambay Solutions , a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, today announced it will host a free educational webinar, "From Data Chaos to Clarity: Real-World Analytics with Microsoft Fabric & Power BI," on March 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.As businesses generate more data than ever before, many find themselves trapped by fragmented systems, inconsistent reporting, and delayed insights. CRM, finance, operations, and eCommerce platforms often operate in isolation, making it nearly impossible for leaders to get a clear, real-time picture of organizational performance.This webinar, hosted by Scott Stamper, Executive Director of Strategic Business Analytics at Cambay Solutions, will address these challenges head-on. Stamper will guide attendees through practical, real-world examples of how organizations are consolidating their data into the Cambay Analytic Data Layer (ADL) and leveraging Microsoft Fabric and Power BI to deliver trusted, executive-ready insights."We often meet with companies who are drowning in data but starving for insights," said Scott Stamper. "The combination of Microsoft Fabric and Power BI is transformative because it breaks down the silos that have plagued business intelligence for decades. In this webinar, we’re moving beyond the theory to show attendees exactly how to build a unified analytics layer that empowers decision-makers at every level."Webinar attendees will learn:• Why traditional reporting and BI approaches break down at scale.• How Microsoft Fabric simplifies data ingestion, modeling, and governance.• How to connect sales, financial, and operational data into a single source of truth.• How the Cambay Analytic Data Layer (ADL) accelerates time-to-insight.• Best practices for scaling analytics with security and performance.The session is designed for both business and technical audiences, including IT leaders, sales and marketing executives, and Power BI practitioners. No advanced technical background is required.Event Details:• What: From Data Chaos to Clarity: Real-World Analytics with Microsoft Fabric & Power BI• When: March 10, 2026 | 2:00 PM CST• Where: Online (Registration Required)• Host: Scott Stamper, Executive Director Strategic Business Analytics, Cambay Solutions• Registration: [Insert Registration Link]About Cambay Solutions:Cambay Solutions is a Microsoft Solutions Partner dedicated to helping organizations transform their data into strategic assets. With deep expertise in Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and cloud analytics, Cambay builds tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and revenue growth. From manufacturing to high-tech sales, Cambay empowers clients to move from data chaos to clarity. For more information, visit www.cambaysolutions.com

