Wear Your PJs with a Purpose: Cribs for Kids Invites Communities Nationwide to Join PJs for Safe Sleep Day on April 16

Wear Your PJs with a purpose and join Cribs for Kids in a national day of awareness on April 16th

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 16, put on your pajamas for a purpose. Cribs for Kids is encouraging communities across the country to participate in the first-ever PJs for Safe Sleep Day , a fun and highly visible awareness initiative designed to spark conversations about infant safe sleep and share lifesaving information to help reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and prevent suffocation in sleep environments.Individuals, families, workplaces, schools, healthcare providers, and community organizations are all invited to take part. Whether participation is big or small, every effort helps bring greater visibility to safe sleep education and the steps families can take to reduce the risk of sleep-related infant deaths.Sleep-related infant deaths remain the leading cause of death for babies between one and 12 months old. While the topic can feel heavy, PJs for Safe Sleep Day creates a positive and approachable way to start meaningful conversations. By turning something as simple as wearing pajamas into a collective moment of awareness, communities can shine a light on safe sleep practices that protect babies and support caregivers.Participation is simple. Wear your pajamas on April 16, start a conversation about safe sleep, and invite others to join you. Host a pajama day at your office, organize a school-wide activity, or share educational materials with families.Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PJsforSafeSleep and tag @CribsForKids to help amplify the movement nationwide. The more people who participate and share, the more families we can reach with clear, consistent safe sleep education.To make involvement easy, Cribs for Kids has created a dedicated PJs for Safe Sleep event page featuring safe sleep activity ideas, promotional tools, and ready-to-use resources. Whether planning a small team effort or a larger community initiative, materials are available to support outreach and engagement.Learn more, access resources, and join the movement at cribsforkids.org/pjs-for-safe-sleep/ . On April 16, wear your pajamas, share the message, and help make safe sleep a conversation happening everywhere.ABOUT CRIBS FOR KIDSCribs for Kidsis a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the risk of infant injury and death from suffocation and SIDS in unsafe sleep environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kidshas been making an impact on reducing infant sleep-related deaths by providing safe sleep education to the public, offering free community-based programming, and distributing portable cribs and other safe sleep products to families in need. Cribs for Kids operates through a network of partner organizations that replicate our programs and distribute safe sleep products in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.