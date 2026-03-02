Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) announces activities associated with upcoming WISCONSIN FIREWORKS FESTIVAL

Ignite the Night PGI Logo

KAUKAUNA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) announces three community focused activities associated with their upcoming WISCONSIN FIREWORKS FESTIVAL; Ignite The Night fireworks event.

The PGI is an all-volunteer non-profit organization focused on the safe, legal, and artistic display of fireworks. PGI Focused on fireworks safety training. The PGI returns to Wisconsin in August for their convention and public display nights.

PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL TRAINING: This spring, just prior to the pre-event planning meeting in Kaukauna, the Pyrotechnics Guild International has invited over 70 fire and safety professionals from jurisdictions across the country to a two-day fireworks safety training course taught entirely by PGI Training Programs instructors. The PGI secured a grant that allows it to offer this course free of charge to all participants. In many cases these training sessions may count toward training requirements by the jurisdictions attending the course. In addition to the training, local attendees will be issued free tickets to the PGI shows scheduled in August.

THE PGI BLOOD DRIVE: The WISCONSIN FIREWORKS FESTIVAL brings 2000 PGI CONVENTION members to the region with thousands more who will attend their three shows. While in Kaukauna for convention, the members of PGI will work with The Community Blood Center hosting the PGI MEMBER blood drive.

CHARITY PRICED TICKETS: In addition, the PGI is assisting local charities, clubs, churches, and benevolent organizations with fund raising by offering deeply discounted 50 pack tickets for their Wednesday night show. These tickets priced less than half list price allow the organization to resell at list price or pass the savings on to their members. Tickets and show details can be found at PGI.org/tickets.

For inquiries about the event contact media relations, Connie Widmann media@pgi.org.



