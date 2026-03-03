Quiet Light Ranked Among Top 25 Lower Middle Market Business Brokers in 2025 Axial League Table

Axial recognizes Quiet Light for performance and effectiveness in the sub-$10M M&A market

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light has been named one of the Top 25 Lower Middle Market Business Brokers of 2025 by Axial , earning the number 10 ranking in this year’s Business Broker League Table. The annual list highlights firms delivering strong outcomes for business owners operating in the sub-$10 million deal market.Axial’s league table evaluates firms using platform data that measures client quality, buyside targeting effectiveness, process management, and overall deal outcomes. Rankings are driven by objective metrics including buyer demand, signed nondisclosure agreements, confidential information memorandum distribution, letters of intent, and closed transactions.Business broker participation on the Axial platform has grown significantly in recent years, with total active M&A business brokers increasing from 793 in 2020 to 2,059 in 2025. The league table separates lower middle market business brokers from investment banks focused on the $10M–$100M range, providing clearer benchmarking within the sub-$10M segment.Quiet Light specializes in representing Internet-based businesses, including SaaS companies, ecommerce brands, content sites, and subscription-based businesses. Founded in 2007, the firm is staffed entirely by Advisors who have personally acquired, built, and sold online businesses. That firsthand experience informs the firm’s focus on valuation strategy , exit positioning, and negotiation execution for founders seeking liquidity events.Recognition in Axial’s 2025 league table reflects Quiet Light’s continued activity within the lower middle market and its ability to advance transactions through competitive processes to closing. The ranking also underscores the firm’s longstanding role in serving founders of online companies who fall within the sub-$10M valuation range.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

