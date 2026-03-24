Hedon Launches Psilo Explorer: A Handcrafted Carbon Fiber Adventure Motorcycle Helmet

Psilo Commander Psilo Ivory Psilo Black

Hedon launches Psilo Explorer: full-carbon ADV helmet, ECE 22.06/DOT, 1,450g, photochromic visor + anti-fog, from $1,049.

Psilo Explorer brings Hedon craftsmanship to ADV riding, built for changing conditions, with the calm fit and quiet feel riders expect.” — Reginald Flint

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedon, the London-based premium motorcycle helmet manufacturer, has announced the launch of the Psilo Explorer, the brand’s first purpose-built adventure motorcycle helmet. Built around a full carbon fiber shell and dual certified to ECE 22.06 and DOT standards, the Psilo Explorer brings Hedon’s signature handcrafted approach to the growing adventure and dual-sport riding segment. The helmet launches in three colorways: Commander, Ivory Nomad, and Signature Black.Since 2011, Hedon has built its reputation around café-inspired road helmets and open-face silhouettes . With adventure and overland riding continuing to expand across European and North American markets, riders are increasingly looking for equipment that blends modern protection, long-mile comfort, and design-led finish. The Psilo Explorer is Hedon’s entry into that category, engineered for touring and mixed-terrain use while staying true to the brand’s refined, low-profile aesthetic.The helmet name draws inspiration from the natural world, referencing branching mycelial networks beneath the earth’s surface, an idea of connection and exploration reflected in both the design language and the rider intent behind the product.Key Product Highlights (Psilo Explorer)-Full face carbon fiber shell, produced in three sizes for a more dialed-in fit across the size range-Ultra low-profile, lightweight build. Hedon states the Psilo Explorer is the lightest ADV/dual-sport helmet on the market, with a listed weight of 1,450g (about 3.2 lb).-Closeable 4-channel ventilation system designed for controllable airflow in varied conditions-Includes a photochromic visor and anti-fog lens as standard (model/market dependent)-Machined aluminum alloy hardware, anodized in Hedon’s signature brass tone with fine knurling for grip-Quin-ready for compatible crash detection integration (where available; the Commander versions come equipped with “Quin Within”)-Emergency-release cheek pads, designed to support safer removal in an incident.A notable development is the helmet’s fully removable lining system. After what the company describes as years of R&D, the new Hed-Armor lining uses anti-bacterial suede fabric and sustainable natural calfskin, and features emergency-release cheek pads and a chin curtain, built to support long-ride comfort, hygiene, and serviceability while maintaining Hedon’s signature interior finish.“We focused on the details riders actually live with, like fit, ventilation control, and a lining system you can fully remove and refresh. The goal was simple: make an adventure helmet that feels premium every time you put it on, and stays that way after the miles add up,” added Flint.The Psilo Explorer is available to order at hedon.com . Pricing starts from $1049. Hedon says the lid is the first model in a broader commitment to the adventure category, combining the brand’s established luxury craft methods with the functional demands of off-road and touring riding.About HedonHedon is a British luxury motorcycle helmet manufacturer founded in 2011 in London by Lindsay Chong and Reginald Flint. The brand combines traditional handcraft with modern materials and safety engineering. Hedon helmets are built using carbon fiber, composite, and fiberglass shell construction (model dependent), and finished with genuine leather details, anti-bacterial suede interiors, and anodized metal hardware. Hedon sells direct-to-consumer globally via hedon.com and through a select network of authorized retailers across the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The Psilo Explorer is Hedon’s first purpose-built adventure helmet.

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