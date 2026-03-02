Closure Continues on U.S. Highway 385 from Pactola Dam to Taylor Ranch Road Near Hill City

For Immediate Release:

Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-981-5089

HILL CITY – Approximately 15 miles of U.S. Highway 385, from Calumet Road (near Sheridan Lake) to the Pennington-Lawrence County Line in South Dakota, has undergone planned reconstruction beginning in 2024. The northern section of the project was completed in 2025. The southern section, which runs from the southern point of Sheridan Lake (Calumet Road) to Pactola Dam, continues with planned reconstruction activities into 2026.

With the planned reconstruction timeline, motorists are reminded that a closure is currently in place from Pactola Dam to Taylor Ranch Road until Friday, March 20, 2026. This closure timeframe includes additional excavation necessary to fix unstable slopes discovered during the construction process. The additional time allows the contractor safely flatten additional slopes, which will prevent the potential for future rockslides into the ditch and roadway. Additionally, the contractor will use this time to improve drainage and slope stability in these areas.

Currently, the contractor is utilizing an overnight crew to complete pipe replacement from Taylor Ranch Road extending one and one-half miles south. A pilot car will be used to maintain one lane of traffic at a time. The driving surface within the construction area is a combination of pavement, blotter (a packed surface that resembles asphalt), and gravel. Portions of Highway 385 are gravel, including the segment from Wrinkle Valley Road to Taylor Ranch Road, and the segment from Sheridan Lake Road extending one-half miles to the north.

Emergency Services:

Emergency services are aware of this continued planned closure and are closely collaborating to provide response coverage.

Project Information:

Once completed, this section of Highway 385 will feature safety improvements, including wider shoulders on each side of the road where possible, improved road curves to meet current design standards, additional turning lanes to improve traffic flow, and new surfacing. For further information regarding this project, please contact Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, at 605-673-4948 or via email at tim.wicks@state.sd.us.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. Find additional project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

