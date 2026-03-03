3,000 Agents in 17 Months: Realty of America One of the Fastest Growing Brokerages in History

eXp Realty took roughly eight years to reach 3,000 agents. Real Brokerage reached that milestone in about seven years. ROA achieved it in 17 months.” — Eddie Garcia

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America has reached 3,016 agents nationwide in just 17 months since launching on September 13, 2024. This milestone places ROA among the fastest growing brokerages in real estate history.The company has surpassed 13,786 transactions and more than $4,626,028,915 in closed volume, while paying out $5,570,663 in revenue share to its agents. These results reflect strong national adoption and a commitment to sharing revenue with its agents.For comparison, eXp Realty took approximately eight years to reach 3,000 agents. Real Brokerage reached the same milestone in about seven years. Realty of America achieved it in 17 months.Growth milestones include:• 350 agents by month 3• 1,000 agents by month 6• 3,016 agents by month 17ROA attributes its momentum to a simple dynamic. Top producers want to be with top producers. That alignment has created a magnet effect as high performing agents and teams choose an environment built for production, collaboration, and expansion.Broker owners and team leaders are also taking notice. Many are seeking an alternative to operating in isolation and carrying the full burden of leadership, recruiting, operations, technology, and support on their own. ROA’s collaborative platform and technology stack are built to help leaders scale without having to solve every problem alone.In another industry first, ROA became the first national brokerage to provide Follow Up Boss, a world class leading CRM, to all its agents at no additional cost, elevating the technology standard for agents nationwide.ROA also operates with zero corporate debt and zero outside investors. The company is 100 percent owned by its agents, teams, staff, and leadership, ensuring that decisions are made by professionals for the benefit of professionals. With no outside corporate influence to slow execution or dictate direction, ROA is built to move fast, stay aligned, and remain focused on what drives agent success.Founder and CEO Eddie Garcia stated:“Reaching 3,000 agents in 17 months confirms that agents across the country were ready for a platform built on collaboration and ownership. When agents align under one vision, growth accelerates.”Looking ahead, ROA will soon announce its first national convention in Dallas, Texas, bringing together top producers, team leaders, and industry voices from across the country. The company targeting 7,000 agents by the end of 2026 as it continues expanding its national footprint and strengthening its leadership presence in key markets.For broker owners, team leaders, and agents evaluating their next move, the message is becoming increasingly clear. The industry is shifting toward platforms that offer scale, collaboration, and ownership. ROA’s growth signals that more leaders and teams are choosing to build the next chapter of their business within the platform.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national agent centric brokerage focused on empowering top producers through collaboration, advanced technology, and scalable leadership. Launched in September 2024, ROA has expanded to 21 markets and continues to attract elite agents and teams seeking to grow their business and legacy within a high performance environment.

