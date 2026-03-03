Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses Facial Rejuvenation Options

Dr. John Sarbak details a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures designed to refresh and restore one’s facial appearance.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signs of aging can affect both appearance and self-confidence, but today’s patients have a wide range of options to help restore a more youthful look. According to Vero Beach board-certified plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD, facial rejuvenation does not always require a single approach. Instead, individuals often benefit from a combination of non-surgical and surgical treatments tailored to their unique needs.Dr. Sarbak explains that facial rejuvenation treatments generally fall into two categories: minimally invasive procedures that provide subtle improvements with little to no downtime, and surgical options that can achieve more comprehensive, longer-lasting results.Non-Surgical Rejuvenation OptionsFor patients seeking a more refreshed look without surgery, injectable and skin revitalization techniques remain popular. Dr. Sarbak mentions that BOTOX Cosmetic, for example, is one of the most widely performed non-surgical procedures. It works by temporarily relaxing targeted facial muscles, softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles such as crow’s feet, forehead creases, and frown lines. Since treatment is generally quick with virtually no recovery time, many people find it convenient to incorporate BOTOXCosmetic into their routine. A longer-lasting alternative for some patients is DAXXIFY, which offers extended wrinkle-smoothing results compared to traditional neuromodulators.Dr. Sarbak explains that dermal fillers are another common injectable option that are used to restore volume, smooth deeper creases, and enhance facial contours. These treatments can address concerns such as smile lines, hollow cheeks, or thinning lips, often producing immediate and natural-looking improvements.Skin revitalization has also advanced with technologies that combine microneedling and radiofrequency. Cartessa™ VirtueRF microneedling uses controlled micro-injuries combined with radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving skin texture, tone, and firmness. Similarly, HELIX Fusion laser treatments offer a versatile option for resurfacing and rejuvenation, targeting fine lines, pigmentation, and other age-related changes with precision.Traditional microneedling continues to be a valuable option as well. By creating tiny, controlled punctures to stimulate the skin’s natural healing response, microneedling encourages collagen development, reduces scars, and promotes a more even complexion. While results often develop gradually, a series of treatments can noticeably enhance skin quality and overall youthfulness without surgery.Surgical Facial Rejuvenation ProceduresWhile non-surgical treatments can address many early signs of aging, Dr. Sarbak notes that more advanced changes, such as significant sagging, deep folds, or loss of definition in the jawline, often require surgical intervention. A traditional facelift can effectively tighten skin, remove excess tissue, and smooth wrinkles, restoring a firmer, more youthful appearance in the lower face and jawline. However, for individuals with more pronounced signs of aging, an extended deep plane facelift may be recommended. This advanced technique goes beyond tightening the skin by lifting and repositioning deeper facial structures, allowing for more comprehensive rejuvenation. By addressing both surface concerns and underlying tissues, the extended deep plane approach often achieves longer-lasting, natural-looking results, particularly in restoring youthful contours of the cheeks, jawline, and neck.Similarly, a neck lift can be performed to address loose skin, muscle banding, or excess fat beneath the chin. Frequently combined with a facelift, this procedure can help restore harmony between the face and neck. For individuals self-conscious about jowls or a “turkey neck,” a neck lift can offer particularly impactful results.Another common concern involves the eyes. Eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty, can reduce puffiness, remove drooping skin, and restore a more rested appearance to the upper and lower eyelids. Since the eyes are often one of the first facial features to show signs of aging, this procedure can have a significant impact on overall facial aesthetics. The most harmonious appearance when all of these components are blended together.Personalized Treatment PlanningDr. Sarbak emphasizes that successful outcomes typically depend on individualized planning. “Some patients may benefit from BOTOXCosmetic and microneedling alone, while others might require a facelift or eyelid surgery to reach their goals,” he says. “It often depends on the extent of visible aging, along with an individual’s lifestyle, health, and expectations.”He also underscores the importance of consulting with a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon to determine the most appropriate approach. An in-person evaluation allows for a review of facial anatomy, medical history, and personal goals to guide treatment recommendations.Balancing Results and RecoveryRecovery is another factor that often influences treatment decisions. Minimally invasive options like neurotoxins (BOTOXCosmetic, DAXXIFY), fillers (RHA, JUVÉDERM, Restylane), and radiofrequency microneedling generally require little to no downtime, making them appealing for individuals with busy schedules. Surgical procedures such as facelifts, neck lifts, and eyelid surgery, however, typically involve a longer healing period but can provide results that last for many years.By weighing these considerations, patients can make informed choices that align with both short-term preferences and long-term goals. “The key is balance,” Dr. Sarbak notes. “Enhancements should look natural, suit a person’s lifestyle, and help them feel more confident.”About John Sarbak, MDDr. John Sarbak is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a background in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and went on to complete a combined plastic surgery residency at the University of South Florida. He later pursued plastic surgery residencies at both the University of South Florida and the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Sarbak trained under Gerald Johnson, MD, the developer of the transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA) technique—an alternative approach to breast enhancement that avoids visible breast scars. He is also an active member of several professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Sarbak is available for interviews upon request.To learn more, please visit premierplasticsurgeryfl.com or facebook.com/premierplasticsurgeryandspa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.premierplasticsurgeryfl.com/practice-news/vero-beach-plastic-surgeon-discusses-facial-rejuvenation-options/ ###Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics3735 11th Cir.Suite 203Vero Beach, FL 32960(772) 563-0930Rosemont Media

