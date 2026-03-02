Ascend Marketing Group Announces First Promotion of the Year and Growth Milestones for 2026

Ascend Marketing Group announces its first promotion of the year, expansion into Glendora, and strategic growth plans focused on leadership and performance.

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Marketing Group is proud to announce the launch of its first promotion of the year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion and commitment to excellence. The promotion, led by rising leader Aram, is scheduled to officially roll out within the next month.As Ascend Marketing Group continues to strengthen its role with its partnership with AT&T, this announcement signals not only individual advancement but also broader momentum across the organization. With an expanding footprint, a high-performing team, and ambitious goals for 2026, the company is entering a pivotal phase of fast-tracked growth.A Promotion That Reflects Performance and LeadershipThe upcoming promotion of Aram reflects Ascend Marketing Group’s core belief that leadership is earned through consistent performance, accountability, and the ability to develop others. Over the past year, Aram has demonstrated exceptional results within the AT&T collaboration, combining strategic execution with a people-first leadership approach.Ascend Marketing Group has emphasized that promotions are based on measurable outcomes rather than tenure alone. Aram’s promotion exemplifies this philosophy. By delivering results, mentoring team members, and contributing to operational stability, Aram has exemplified the qualities Ascend Marketing Group seeks to cultivate across its leadership pipeline.Expanding the AT&T Partnership Into GlendoraAs part of this promotion, Ascend Marketing Group is expanding its operations into Glendora, CA, further strengthening the company’s presence in key markets. This aligns with Ascend Marketing Group’s strategic approach to growth, which is prioritizing markets where performance, leadership development, and long-term opportunity intersect.The Glendora expansion will focus on maintaining the same high standards that have defined Ascend Marketing Group’s success across other regions. The company is committed to ensuring that each new market reflects its core values and performance expectations.This move also reinforces the company’s current role as a trusted partner within the AT&T collaboration. By expanding responsibly and maintaining operational consistency, the company continues to support AT&T’s customer acquisition and brand engagement goals while creating meaningful career pathways for its team members.Five Strategic Expansions Planned for 2026Ascend Marketing Group has set its sights on further extending its market reach, targeting five strategic expansions in 2026. These planned expansions are part of a broader roadmap designed to support long-term scalability while maintaining quality and consistency.Each future expansion will be guided by data-driven decision-making, leadership readiness, and operational preparedness. This quarter, Ascend Marketing Group’s internal initiatives are centered around:- Accelerated growth strategies that prioritize quality over speed- Operational consistency across all campaigns and locations- Talent development frameworks designed to prepare future leadersAligning these priorities ensures that each promotion and expansion strengthens the organization as a whole. The company’s leadership team recognizes that long-term success depends on disciplined execution, clear expectations, and continuous development.Remaining at the Top of the Performance TrackerA continued commitment to staying at the top of the performance tracker remains a defining objective for the company as performance metrics play a central role in how the company measures success, identifies growth opportunities, and recognizes achievement.Talent development remains a cornerstone of this strategy. Ascend Marketing Group believes that investing in people is key to maintaining performance standards at scale. As the company expands, performance tracking will stay integral to sustaining high standards.A Defining Year for Ascend Marketing GroupAs Ascend Marketing Group continues its ongoing partnership with AT&T, its focus remains unchanged: produce results, develop leaders, and build scalable systems that support long-term success. The months ahead will be dedicated to executing this vision with the utmost discipline, consistency, and a commitment to excellence.With Aram’s upcoming rollout, the expansion into Glendora, and a clear roadmap for 2026, the company is positioned for sustained growth rooted in leadership and performance.Ascend Marketing Group is a results-driven marketing firm specializing in customer acquisition, leadership development, and performance-based growth. Known for its structured training programs and people-first culture, the company partners with nationally recognized brands to create measurable outcomes while creating meaningful career opportunities.

