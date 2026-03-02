Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence Explores the Future of Sustainable Shore Excursions

Ambra Attus during the GSTC webinar

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cruise tourism continues its global expansion, Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence is calling for a more intentional approach to shore excursions — one that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility and measurable community benefit.In a recent webinar delivered to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) members, Aquila outlined how destinations can move beyond passive participation in cruise tourism and instead take an active role in designing sustainable shore experiences that create lasting value. The discussion recognized the significant strides cruise lines have already made in environmental performance and responsible growth, while emphasizing that the onshore offerings represent the next frontier in delivering meaningful, measurable impact.“With cruise intent at historic highs and ships becoming increasingly advanced in their environmental performance, attention is shifting to what happens on shore,” said Ambra Attus, Aquila’s Director of Impact, Growth and Development. “Destination experiences shape the foundation of the guest journey. If we want cruise tourism to generate long-term positive impact, sustainability must be embedded in the design of those offerings.”Cruise tourism has demonstrated resilience and strong repeat intent, while interest from first-time cruisers continues to rise. At the same time, the tourism sector faces growing scrutiny around environmental protection, cultural preservation and equitable economic distribution. According to Aquila, the key question is no longer whether cruise tourism will grow, but how that growth will be managed.Working in alignment with GSTC standards, Aquila has developed practical tools that translate sustainability principles into operational reality for destinations, tour operators and attractions. These tools are designed to support informed decision-making, strengthen partner selection processes and evaluate environmental, social and economic impacts holistically. Rather than treating sustainability as a compliance exercise, Aquila focuses on experience design that is engaging for guests, economically viable for operators and beneficial for communities.Attus also asserts that today’s cruise guests are increasingly seeking new, high-end, immersive experiences on shore — presenting a significant opportunity for destinations and operators to elevate offerings, increase per-visitor spend and deliver greater local economic impact.Central to Aquila’s framework is community participation. Experiences developed with local input and ownership generate stronger economic retention, greater cultural authenticity and improved environmental stewardship. During the GSTC webinar, Aquila shared case examples demonstrating how traditional excursions, such as reef snorkeling tours, can be redesigned to eliminate harmful practices, strengthen interpretation and education, support conservation initiatives and increase local benefit without compromising guest satisfaction.“Sustainability is widely understood, but action remains challenging,” Attus said. “Moving forward requires clarity, confidence and alignment across stakeholders. Excellence in sustainable destination experiences is achievable when destinations are empowered to lead.”As cruise lines pursue ambitious environmental goals, including net-zero emissions targets, the onshore experience is becoming a critical component of the industry’s broader sustainability narrative. Aquila believes the future of sustainable shore excursions lies in purposeful design, measurable impact and deeper collaboration between cruise lines and destinations.“It all starts with a choice,” Attus said. “To be better. To act better. To design better experiences. And that choice ultimately starts with each of us.”

