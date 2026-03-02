Statement by the Government Spokesman of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis

In relation to statements and media reports referring to the launch of missiles towards the direction of Cyprus, it is clarified that this is not the case, and there is no indication whatsoever that the country was under threat.

In this context, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Keir Starmer, who clearly confirmed that Cyprus was not a target. The competent Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus are closely monitoring developments and remain in constant coordination in order to maintain a full and accurate picture of the situation.

At the same time, President Christodoulides also held telephone conversations with the President of the European Council, Mr António Costa, the President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Republic of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Ms Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Republic of Lebanon, Mr Joseph Aoun, and the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the context of exchanging information and coordinating on the developments in the wider region.

Within the same framework of continuous assessment of developments, the President of the Republic of Cyprus convened a meeting of the National Security Council today at 17:00, with the aim of reviewing developments in the wider region and ensuring the coordination of the competent Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus.