Statements by the Government Spokesman of the Republic of Cyprus after the extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council

The Republic of Cyprus remains a steady pillar of security and humanitarian contribution in the region, Government Spokesperson, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said this evening, 1 March 2026.

In his statements to journalists, at the Presidential Palace, after the extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, the Government Spokesperson said: “[The meeting was held] in the context of the ongoing evaluation of developments in the wider region and to ensure the relevant state departments adopt a coordinated approach.”

During the meeting, the information emerging from the Middle East region was subject to in-depth analysis, and regional stability conditions and humanitarian needs were assessed.

At the same time, all existing the protocols and procedures that are applied were subject to review, while increased security measures have already been taken and will continue to be applied.

Continuous diplomatic contacts and negotiations are taking place in parallel.

The Republic of Cyprus is engaged in ongoing exchanges and coordination with its European Union (EU) partners, as well as with the countries in the region, while both the President of the Republic and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus are in continuous communication with their foreign counterparts. As I recall over the past two days, the President of the Republic has spoken twice with the President of the European Commission, twice with the President of the European Council, and has spoken with the President of the United Arab Emirates, the Emir of Qatar, the King of Bahrain, the King of Jordan, and with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg. He has also spoken twice with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – most recently today at midday – and with the President of Lebanon, the President of France and the Prime Minister of Italy, and these contacts will continue.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus is currently participating in an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, convened with the sole purpose of discussing the recent developments in our region.

The Republic of Cyprus continues to highlight the stable, humanitarian role that it has consistently performed in the region, as it has done in previous regional crises, leveraging its geographical position as well as its operational capacity to support humanitarian operations, including operations to evacuate citizens to safety. Within this framework, we are examining every request related to humanitarian operations, with due responsibility and a positive approach, as we have done on many previous occasions in the past.

We are constantly monitoring the situation, which is being handled with due gravity, full operational readiness and institutional responsibility.

The Republic of Cyprus continues to remain a pillar of security and a provider of humanitarian aid in the region, acting in close coordination with its partners and international organisations”.

When called upon to comment on the increased security measures taken by the Republic of Cyprus, the Spokesman said: “These measures are based on protocols that have been activated since yesterday morning, at specific points, where it was deemed necessary to increase security measures, which, I remind you, are being taken just as they were in previous instances whenever there were regional crises.”

When asked whether increased security measures will be taken at airports, the Spokesperson said: “Based on the assessment by the competent Authorities, all such measures have already been taken regarding all critical infrastructure, whether this concerns security measures or preparedness in the context of the humanitarian role that Cyprus will play, with heightened security measures.”

When asked about the Government’s contacts with its partners, the Spokesperson said: “We are of course exchanging information and views regarding a crisis that the international community is monitoring. It is a given that safeguarding regional security is the priority, making every effort to de-escalate the crisis as it unfolds, and, of course, the humanitarian role that the Republic of Cyprus has played in the past and can also play in this instance”.

When asked whether we have received requests from countries for the evacuation of their citizens within the framework of the ESTIA Plan, the Spokesperson said: “Officially, we have not yet received any requests, but we have been approached by three states. Given the current situation of the relevant airspace, an official request to activate the ESTIA Plan has yet been to be received, but we are making all necessary preparations, so that we are operationally ready and able to activate it the moment it becomes possible”.

When asked about the missiles, to which the British Defence Secretary referred, the Spokesperson said: “What I can reiterate is that there has been no incident targeting our country. We clarified this from the start. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom himself has clarified this in a phone call he had with the President of the Republic of Cyprus. Beyond that, we are taking all possible measures and doing everything necessary, precisely in order to be able to safeguard everything that needs safeguarding”.

When asked what the British Defence Secretary was referring to when he spoke about missile interceptions, the Spokesperson said: “We do not know which incident this reference may have been about. In the past 24 hours, there have been several missile interceptions. What we know, both from our own information and from contacts with our international partners, is that there was no such targeting towards our country”.