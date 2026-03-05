Clara Sneed, Award-Winning Author Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — 'Best Historical Crime Books – 2026'

Clara Sneed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and cultural storyteller Clara Sneed has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Historical Crime Books – 2026” for her powerful nonfiction crime narrative, Because This Is Texas: An Account of the Sneed-Boyce Feud, and her historical novel Before We Turn To Dust. This recognition solidifies Sneed's work as a compelling and insightful exploration of identity, history, and regional culture, offering readers a deeply personal and thought-provoking narrative.

Because This Is Texas weaves Sneed’s personal experiences with reflections on the social, political, and emotional fabric of Texas. Before We Turn To Dust uses literary storytelling to explore the emotional complexities, human cost, and enduring legacy surrounding the feud. The books have been praised for their lyrical prose, sharp observations, and nuanced portrayal of place, making them a standout contribution to contemporary American nonfiction.

Sneed is an accomplished writer, editor, and literary voice with a background in narrative nonfiction and cultural commentary. She has served as a literary editor and has contributed to numerous publications, bringing a discerning editorial eye and a deeply human perspective to her work. Through her writing, Sneed explores themes of belonging, memory, and the stories that shape communities and individuals alike.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established twelve years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Clara Sneed into our BoLAA family, as she truly exemplifies the creativity, insight, and storytelling excellence that this award represents.”

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Because This Is Texas and Before We Turn To Dust join an elite group of award-winning works whose authors continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class literary voices and cultural discourse. Sneed’s thoughtful narrative voice and commitment to authentic storytelling make her a standout choice for this year’s award.

