Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Approves Change of Ownership of LEVIA

Kristin and Eric Rogers Officially Reclaim Cannabis Beverage Brand They Co-Founded

GEORGETOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandem Tonic, Inc., owned by Kristin and Eric Rogers, announced that on February 26, 2026, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission officially approved the change of control of LEVIA Brands, the Massachusetts-based cannabis beverage company, returning ownership to its original co-founders. With regulatory approval secured, Tandem Tonic, Inc. has executed a definitive agreement to reacquire LEVIA. As a result of this transaction, Tandem Tonic, Inc. is now the only female-owned regulated cannabis beverage operator in the United States.Kristin and Eric Rogers co-founded LEVIA in 2017 with a mission to create cannabis products rooted in wellness, provide a thoughtful alternative to alcohol, and build a lasting legacy of advocacy and change. LEVIA’s first products became available to Massachusetts consumers in 2021, offering zero-calorie, zero-sugar, fast-acting cannabis beverages designed for consistent, effects-based experiences. LEVIA was acquired by Ayr Wellness in 2022, and in 2025, the Rogers reached an agreement with Ayr Wellness, Inc. to reacquire the company.“This is a deeply personal milestone for us,” said Kristin Rogers, Co-Founder of LEVIA and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Tonic, Inc. “This brand was born in our garage from a belief in the power of cannabis to break stigma and provide a healthier social alternative. We are incredibly grateful to our employees, retail partners, and consumers who have supported LEVIA throughout its journey. With this approval, we are excited to build the next chapter, focused on innovation, operational excellence, and expanding access to fast-acting, effects-based beverages.”Under the founders’ leadership, LEVIA will strengthen its presence in Massachusetts while advancing formulation and manufacturing capabilities and pursuing strategic partnerships to expand into new regulated and hemp markets in unregulated states. The company will continue to innovate new products while producing its signature cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble Drink Drops, crafted with simple ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis to deliver a refreshing, reliable experience.About LEVIALEVIA is a Massachusetts-founded cannabis beverage brand dedicated to creating fast-acting, great-tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble Drink Drops that offer flexible dosing and predictable effects. Developed through years of research and innovation, LEVIA’s products are made with simple, all-natural ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis to support both social and wellness-focused occasions. From lively days to relaxed evenings, LEVIA offers consumers a modern alternative designed to elevate everyday experiences.For more information, visit www.levia.buzz and follow @LEVIABrands on social media.

