Influential Women Features Gina Fritz: Inventory Operations Leader Driving Performance And Inclusivity At HD Supply

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging Strategic Expertise and People-Focused Leadership to Inspire Teams and Advance Women in Supply ChainGina Fritz is an accomplished Inventory Manager with over a decade of experience in wholesale and home improvement, currently serving as Manager of Inventory Operations & Replenishment at HD Supply, a division of The Home Depot. Gina brings profound expertise in inventory replenishment, supply chain optimization, forecasting, process improvement, and team performance across multi-vendor and high-volume environments. She has a reliable record of improving inventory health, exceeding KPIs by managing in-stock levels, reducing excess stock, mentoring high-potential talent, and partnering cross-functionally to deliver measurable business results. Known for decisive leadership, analytical problem solving, reducing company costs, and building trusted relationships with her team, colleagues, suppliers, customers, and distribution centers. Her strategic leadership has played a vital role throughout her supply chain career.Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in Interpersonal Communications from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and ongoing leadership development, Gina has built a career focused on team mentorship, cross-functional collaboration, and process improvement. She has successfully led initiatives, including the closure and inventory transfer of multiple distribution centers, completing complex projects ahead of schedule while maintaining seamless collaboration. Her leadership has earned recognition through awards such as the Golden Apron Award, Associate of the Month, Platinum Homer status, and multiple BIG DEAL awards. Additionally, Gina was selected for HD Supply’s prestigious “Rising Leadership U” program, highlighting her commitment to professional growth and leadership development.Gina attributes her success to her passion for leadership and teamwork, drawing on her diverse experience—from the wholesale food industry to maintenance, repair, and operations wholesale—to building collaborative, results-driven teams that consistently exceed organizational objectives. She emphasizes self-advocacy and bold action, often quoting the career advice that has guided her: “Claim what you’ve earned. The only real obstacle is the question left unasked. A ‘no’ changes nothing, but a ‘yes’ can change everything.”For young women entering the supply chain and operations industry, Gina encourages confidence, persistence, and resilience. She recommends a simple yet effective strategy: before interviews or major presentations, stand tall in a “superwoman” pose and gaze upward for 10 seconds to boost confidence and performance. She stresses that persistence transforms failure into progress, often at the moment you refuse to quit.Gina recognizes that navigating a male-dominated industry can create obstacles for growth. She views this reality not as a barrier, but as a chance to lead by example, demonstrating the power of persistence and self-advocacy. This environment also presents an opportunity to champion greater inclusivity, paving the way for other women to thrive and succeed in leadership roles.Gina’s personal and professional life is anchored by a set of core values that define her approach to leadership and success. She prioritizes family, believing that true achievement comes from balancing professional responsibilities with staying connected to the purpose behind her work. Equally, she places great importance on relationships—fostering collaboration, trust, and shared growth—while championing mentorship as a vital tool for accelerating learning and developing future leaders. Her approach to challenges is marked by unwavering tenacity, resilience, and a commitment to turning obstacles into opportunities for growth.Beyond operational excellence, Gina invests in a positive workplace culture and community engagement. She established and launched HD Supply’s Good Vibe Tribe initiative and manages the VOA program to boost morale and support associates across HD Supply.Gina Fritz exemplifies the blend of strategic expertise, operational precision, and people-focused leadership that demonstrates how strong relationships can drive organizational success and broaden opportunities across supply chain operations.Learn More about Gina Fritz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gina-fritz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

