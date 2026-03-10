Dan Brulé Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — “Best Breathwork Book – 2026”

“We're honored to include Dan Brulé in our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed breathwork educator and author Dan Brulé has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Breathwork Book – 2026” for his influential work, Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork. This recognition solidifies Just Breathe as one of the most impactful modern guides to conscious breathing, empowering readers to improve health, performance, emotional regulation, and overall quality of life.

Just Breathe has become a cornerstone resource for individuals, wellness practitioners, and high-performance professionals seeking practical, science-informed techniques grounded in ancient breathing traditions. The book offers accessible exercises, transformational frameworks, and real-world applications that demonstrate how breathwork can unlock physical vitality, mental clarity, and personal mastery.

Dan Brulé is the founder of Breath Mastery, a global breathwork education and certification platform. A pioneer in integrating ancient pranayama, Taoist, and Sufi breathing traditions with contemporary neuroscience and psychology, Brulé brings decades of leadership experience in wellness training, peak performance, and consciousness studies. His teachings have been used by elite athletes, corporate leaders, therapists, and spiritual teachers worldwide.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established twelve years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Dan Brulé into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents.”

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Just Breathe joins an elite group of award-winning works whose influence continues to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class wellness literature and transformational personal development. The book’s impact on modern breathwork education and human potential training makes it a standout choice for this year’s award.

