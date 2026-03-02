Caribbean Franchise Summit 2026 — Focused on Franchise Growth and Economic Opportunity — Coming to St. Lucia in March

Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems, will present at the Caribbean Franchise Summit, March 18th through the 20th.

The March 18–20 event in Saint Lucia will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and franchise experts to explore scalable business expansion.

I’m incredibly excited to be part of the Caribbean Franchise Summit — it’s truly an honor to be there.” — Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Franchise Summit is set to make its debut at the Finance Administrative Centre in Castries, Saint Lucia this March. More than 100 entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from across the OECS and the wider Caribbean are expected to attend, bringing a fresh and practical conversation about franchising to the region.The summit will serve as a hands-on educational experience focused on the practical steps required to turn a successful business into a scalable franchise organization. Topics will include building franchise-ready systems, understanding the legal framework behind franchise agreements, developing strong financial models, attracting investment, expanding across borders, and creating marketing platforms that support sustainable expansion.One of the featured speakers is Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS) . Conner brings decades of experience to the summit, having worked with brands across multiple industries to structure and launch franchise operations in the United States and internationally.“I’m incredibly excited to be part of the Caribbean Franchise Summit — it’s truly an honor to be there,” Conner said. “I’ll be discussing how franchising works, what goes into building a strong franchise model, and what it takes to successfully execute a franchise system. I’m especially looking forward to learning more about the businesses attending and exploring how franchising could become a viable growth strategy, not just throughout the Caribbean, but globally.”Other prominent industry figures scheduled to attend include Shawna Rollins of Barbados, Franchise Ambassador and Founder of Delicious Treats Franchise; Henry E. Emejuo of Africa, Director General and CEO of the Pan African Association of Small & Medium Industries (PAOSMI); and Michelle N. Samuel of Saint Lucia, Director of BizConnect Caribbean Inc. and SLUDTERA Inc., Manager of MNS Consultancy, and a YLAI alumna.Conner emphasized that the goal of the summit is to help attendees gain clarity around whether franchising aligns with their business model and what preparation is required for structured expansion.“For many businesses across the region, this is about understanding whether franchising is the right path forward,” he added. “It’s a proven expansion model that has enabled thousands of companies to scale efficiently and enter new markets, and we want to explore how that can translate within the Caribbean and beyond.”Registration is now open. Additional details about the Caribbean Franchise Summit 2026 can be found at https://stlucianewsnow.net/caribbean-franchise-summit-2026-to-unlock-regional-economic-transformation-through-proven-american-business-model/ To learn more about Chris Conner and the Franchise Marketing Systems team, visit www.fmsfranchise.com . Connect with the team at 800-610-0292 or info@franchisemarketingsystems.com.About Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS):Franchise Marketing Systems is a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency dedicated to helping businesses expand through franchising. With expertise across industries including home services, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution, the firm offers comprehensive support for businesses seeking to franchise. For more information, visit www.fmsfranchise.com

Join Chris Conner at the Caribbean Franchise Summit 2026, Coming in March to St.Lucia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.