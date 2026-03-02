THE KOSCIUSZKO FOUNDATION POLISH FILM FESTIVAL IN WASHINGTON DC RETURNS MARCH 19-22

Kosciuszko Foundation Washington DC Polish Film Festival Poster

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third Kosciuszko Foundation Washington DC Polish Film Festival returns March 19–22, 2026, and offers an exciting lineup of new Polish films, compelling conversations, and special guests from Poland’s thriving film scene. Hosted at Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, the Festival highlights the artistry, global relevance, and creativity of modern Polish filmmaking and reinforces the Washington DC region as a leading destination for international film. Many of the Festival’s works will screen in the U.S. for the first time and all are presented with English subtitles.

“The Festival’s rapid growth reflects both the global strength of Polish cinema and the increasing appetite among American audiences for bold, authentic storytelling from around the world,” said Barbara Bernhardt, Vice President, Kosciuszko Foundation, and the Festival’s Executive Director. “The expanded Festival program and participation by award-winning industry professionals reflects our mission to foster meaningful cultural dialogue through the arts.”

This year’s lineup was curated by the Festival board from the most acclaimed films at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, Poland. Several screenings will also include Q&A sessions with directors and special guests, giving audiences a chance to go behind the scenes and hear directly from the creative voices shaping cinema today. The Festival lineup includes:

"Altar Boys" (Ministranci) by director Piotr Domalewski is a bold coming of age story navigating faith and moral reckoning within a tightly knit community

"Brother" (Brat) by director Maciej Sobieszczański is a moving family drama that confronts loyalty, responsibility, and the emotional cost of sacrifice

"Chopin, Chopin!" by director Michał Kwieciński is a sweeping portrait of Frédéric Chopin that captures both his emotional intensity and creative genius

"Franz" by director Agnieszka Holland is a visually rich portrait inspired by Franz Kafka, exploring identity, alienation, and the anxieties of modern life

"Home Sweet Home" (Dom dobry) by director Wojciech Smarzowski is a psychologically charged drama examining domestic abuse, vulnerability, and fragile relationship boundaries

"Operation Pope" (Zamach na papieża) by director Władysław Pasikowski is a gripping Cold War political thriller dramatizing the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II

"Photosensitive" (Światłoczuła) by director Tadeusz Śliwa is a luminous romantic drama centered on a fearless blind heroine whose resilience challenges conventional narratives of vulnerability

"Travel Essentials" by director Kamila Tarabura is a tense, mystery thriller featuring an international journalist who receives a mysterious package

"Vinci 2" by director Juliusz Machulski is a sharp art heist thriller blending wit, suspense, and international intrigue

The Festival Shorts Program represents a diverse and inventive collection of contemporary Polish short films genres and techniques

The Festival opens in style on Thursday, March 19, with a Gala Reception and then features screenings Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22. Individual film tickets ($22) and festival passes ($150) are available and Kosciuszko Foundation members receive a 25% discount. For information on the films, showtimes, and to purchase tickets, visit www.kfpolishfilmfest.org

Numerous industry guests will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Piort Domalewski (director “Altar Boys”), Piotr Sobocinski (cinematographer “Altar Boys”), Michal Sobocinski (cinematographer “Chopin, Chopin!”), Agata Turkot (actor “Home Sweet Home”). Acclaimed Polish-American actor Dagmara Dominczyk (“Travel Essentials,” “Black Rabbit,” “Succession”) joins as special guest of honor and recipient of the Kosciuszko Foundation’s 2026 Pioneer Award, and will also participate in a Q&A session after the screening of “Travel Essentials.” The festival concludes on Sunday, March 22, with official jury and audience award presentations.

Additionally, on March 15, the Kosciuszko Foundation along with Poland’s Embassy, the National Gallery of Art, and the Wajda Film Center, presents Wajda Day honoring Oscar-winning director Andrzej Wajda. The program includes a screening of his award-winning film “Afterimage,” an exhibition about Wajda’s work, and a panel discussion. For more information and complimentary admission visit: www.nga.gov/calendar/afterimage-powidoki

About The Kosciuszko Foundation

Founded in 1925, The Kosciuszko Foundation promotes educational and cultural exchange between Poland and the United States. For over a century, the Foundation has served as a leading ambassador of Polish culture in America through scholarship, artistic programming, and public engagement. www.thekf.org

