Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the concert “Strike · Breath” showcasing the unique allure of the wind and percussion instruments

MACAU, March 2 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the wind and percussion concert “Strike · Breath” on 6 March (Friday), at 7:45pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium. The concert features the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, Zhang Lie, and the renowned flutist Zhang Weiliang as the artistic director, creating an ultimate dialogue between the wind and the percussion sections of the Orchestra, and revealing the allure of Chinese wind-and-percussion music.

Flutist Zhang Weiliang, who will serve as the Artistic Director of the concert “Strike · Breath”, is a maestro of music performance, composition and education. He is a pioneer of “new folk music” and has performed some of the well-known soundtracks to classic films such as “Farewell My Concubine”, “Ju Dou” and “Raise the Red Lantern”. In this concert, he will introduce the musical pieces to the audience and perform a repertoire of traditional folk songs and rearranged modern pieces, including the Macao premieres of Hanging up Red Lanterns, Lantern Festivals, Farewell, Weeping Flower and Congratulations. Moreover, the wind and the percussion sections will jointly present The Yellow River Descends from Heaven composed by Zhang Lie, and suona soloist Tian Ding will also perform his original work At Sunrise with the Orchestra. Through a meticulously curated programme, the concert will showcase the vibrant tunefulness of the winds and the powerful resonance of the percussion.

The wind and percussion concert “Strike · Breath”, part of the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season, is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Ltd., and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. The concert will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including one interval. Tickets are priced at MOP200 and MOP150, and are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.