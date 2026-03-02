Online virtual tours are available for four additional sites of the Historic Centre of Macao allowing the public to visit Macao’s World Heritage sites online

MACAU, March 2 - In order to further integrate cultural resources, exploit digital technology to promote the value of Macao's World Heritage, and contribute to Macao’s development as a smart city, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) launches online virtual tours of four additional World Heritage sites, including the Protestant Cemetery, the Headquarters Building of the Orient Foundation, the Headquarters Building of the Marine and Water Bureau (Former Moorish Barracks), and the Guia Lighthouse (interior). At present, IC has provided online virtual tours for fifteen World Heritage sites and eight squares, as well as cultural facilities such as galleries that add up to 30 heritage sites and cultural facilities featuring online virtual tour services.

The public can experience the virtual tours of the four additional World Heritage sites through the website of IC’s Online Virtual Tours (VR) (vr.icm.gov.mo), which are available in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English. The virtual tours also provide a 360-degree panoramic view of the building and its surrounding environment. Visitors can also use their own virtual reality headsets to enhance the immersive virtual tour experience.

Since the launch of the Online Virtual Tours (VR) website, IC has continuously developed online virtual tours of various heritage sites, promoting the digitalisation and dissemination of cultural heritage, allowing the public to explore the Historic Centre of Macao without geographical limitations and experience the profound heritage and diverse vitality of Macao, a city where East meets West.

In the future, IC will continue to conduct research studies and develop online tours for eligible World Heritage sites, actively promoting the integration and development of cultural heritage resources and technology, providing the public with diverse and convenient ways to explore culture, enriching their cultural heritage experiences.

For more information about the cultural heritage, please visit the Macao Cultural Heritage website (www.culturalheritage.mo), the Cultural Affairs Bureau's WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, or the “IC Art” page on Facebook.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.