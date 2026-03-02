MPU Students Visit Judiciary Police Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre and Strengthen Safety Defences Against Scams

MACAU, March 2 - To enhance university students’ awareness of crime prevention and safety, and to strengthen their legal knowledge and sense of social responsibility, the Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) organised the Anti-Fraud Ambassadors to visit the Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre of the Judiciary Police. The activity aimed to help students recognise common telecom and online fraud schemes, learn the latest prevention strategies and case studies, and strengthen the impact of anti-fraud awareness efforts on campus.

During the visit, MPU Anti-Fraud Ambassadors received a professional briefing on the latest telecom and online fraud trends. Officers explained how fraudsters exploit technological loopholes and psychological vulnerabilities, helping students gain a clearer understanding of evolving tactics. The visit also highlighted the centre’s work in cross-departmental collaboration, data analysis, and public education. Through regular seminars and outreach activities, the centre continues to raise public awareness and strengthen vigilance against fraud.

Participating students shared that, after learning about different fraud tactics and prevention methods from Judiciary Police officers, they gained a stronger appreciation for the importance of anti-fraud efforts. As Anti-Fraud Ambassadors, they committed to bringing this knowledge back to campus by promoting awareness through themed campaigns and peer-to-peer sharing. Their aim is to make fraud prevention part of everyday campus life, encouraging fellow students to stay alert and protect both personal property and campus security.

Macao Polytechnic University is dedicated to the holistic development of students. In addition to academic growth, the university places strong emphasis on fostering social responsibility and safety awareness. To support the Macao SAR Government’s “Campus Anti-Fraud Vaccine Programme,” the Student Affairs Office has introduced the “Eagle Eyes” Anti-Fraud Ambassador initiative. This programme empowers students to take the lead in promoting fraud awareness on campus, setting an example through active participation in outreach and education. Through these efforts, MPU seeks to build a robust line of defence to safeguard lives, property, and personal safety.