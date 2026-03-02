Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, March 2 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 5,567 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in 2025 as per Stamp Duty record, an increase of 7.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the total value of transactions fell by 23.9% to MOP21.35 billion.

In 2025, purchase and sale of residential units went down by 135 year-on-year to 3,245 units, and the total transaction value decreased by 24.6% to MOP15.33 billion. The transaction values of existing residential units (2,778 units) and pre-sale residential units (467 units) amounted to MOP12.86 billion and MOP2.47 billion respectively. The overall average price per square metre of usable area of residential units (MOP70,935) dropped by 16.7% year-on-year; the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP68,894), Taipa (MOP72,971) and Coloane (MOP81,500) fell by 12.5%, 22.3% and 18.2% respectively. The average prices of existing residential units (MOP67,611) and pre-sale residential units (MOP103,752) went down by 18.7% and 16.5% respectively year-on-year.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, purchase and sale of residential units dropped by 220 to 735 units in the fourth quarter. The total transaction value fell by 27.5% to MOP3.34 billion. A total of 653 existing residential units were transacted, mainly in Baixa da Taipa (88 units), Novos Aterros da Areia Preta (73 units) and Coloane (68 units). The total transaction value stood at MOP2.92 billion. Meanwhile, number of pre-sale residential units transacted was 82, with a total transaction value of MOP423 million.

In the fourth quarter, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 8.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP68,048. The decrease was mainly attributed to a drop in pre-sale residential transaction volume in the fourth quarter, which followed a third-quarter rise in both transaction volume and average price of pre-sale residential units spurred by the launch of new housing estates. The average prices of existing residential units (MOP65,729) and pre-sale residential units (MOP112,473) went down by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

As regards non-residential units, the average prices per square metre of office units (MOP57,490) and industrial units (MOP33,926) fell by 17.6% and 13.6% respectively year-on-year in 2025. Analysed by quarter, the average price of office units (MOP58,169) increased by 9.4% quarter-on-quarter, whereas that of industrial units (MOP32,989) decreased by 2.1%.

Regarding construction in the private sector, there were 5,993 residential units in the design stage, 1,620 under construction and 51 under inspection as at the end of 2025. For the whole year of 2025, a total of 1,068 residential units were issued the licence of use, with 350 units in the Macao Peninsula and 717 units in Taipa. Meanwhile, 383 residential units were issued the construction permit, and 382 of them were situated in the Macao Peninsula. In the fourth quarter of 2025, 760 residential units were issued the licence of use, of which 98.9% were studio flats.