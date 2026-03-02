Employment survey for November 2025 – January 2026

MACAU, March 2 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the unemployment rate of local residents (2.2%) for November 2025 - January 2026 decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (October - December 2025), while the underemployment rate of local residents (2.2%) increased by 0.2 percentage points.

Among the unemployed residents (6,500), the majority of those searching for a new job were previously engaged in Retail Trade and Real Estate & Business Activities. Besides, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 9.2% of the unemployed residents. Among the underemployed residents (6,400), the majority were working in the Transport & Storage sector and Real Estate & Business Activities.

The general unemployment rate (1.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period, while the general underemployment rate (1.7%) grew by 0.2 percentage points.

The methodology and statistical concepts for the Employment Survey (such as the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate) are formulated with reference to the guidelines of the International Labour Organization. The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore residents of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), as well as non-resident workers, who work in but live outside the Macao SAR are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 109,300 Macao SAR residents and non-resident workers worked in the Macao SAR but lived outside the territory during the reference period. The total labour force, consisting of these individuals and the labour force living in the Macao SAR (385,400), decreased by 800 from the previous period to approximately 494,800.