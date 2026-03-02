Statistics on electronic payment transaction value for January 2026 - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade

MACAU, March 2 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 3.5% month-on-month in January 2026, and that for retail trade rose by 5.9%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In January 2026, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.20 billion, representing a month-on-month increase of 3.5%. Among the major types of restaurants & similar establishments, transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops grew by 11.1% and 7.2% month-on-month respectively, while the transaction value for Western Restaurants dropped by 10.5%.

In comparison with January last year, the electronic payment transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments decreased by 6.8% in January 2026. In particular, the transaction value for Chinese Restaurants fell by 21.6% year-on-year, due to a relatively high transaction value recorded in the same month last year which was driven by the Lunar New Year holidays. Meanwhile, Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops saw a slight year-on-year increase of 0.3% in transaction value.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP5.42 billion in January 2026, up by 5.9% month-on-month. All major retail activities recorded growth in transaction values, with Footwear Retailers, Supermarkets, Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Pharmacies posting respective increases of 15.8%, 15.2%, 14.7% and 12.9%.

Compared to January 2025, the transaction value for retail trade grew by 3.8% in January 2026. The transaction values for Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers rose by 22.3% and 12.5% respectively, whereas the transaction values for Footwear Retailers and Supermarkets went down by 20.4% and 13.5%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.