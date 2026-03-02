Effiqo AI Launches Autonomous Revenue Recovery Engine to Eliminate Lead Leakage for Service Businesses

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service businesses lose thousands of dollars every time a lead goes unanswered. Effiqo AI has officially launched its Autonomous Revenue Recovery Engine, a platform designed to ensure no service business loses a job to a voicemail box or missed call. Founded by a former DocuSign executive who also runs a multi-million-dollar HVAC and plumbing business, Effiqo addresses the $15,000 average loss caused by a single missed installation job during off-hours.

Faster Lead Response

Traditional customer relationship management (CRM) systems often act as passive digital filing systems. Effiqo, by contrast, functions as an active sales assistant, reducing response times from the industry average of four hours to under 60 seconds.

"Speed-to-lead is critical in service industries," said the Effiqo leadership team. "If a business doesn’t respond within a minute, potential customers are likely to turn to competitors. Effiqo engages, qualifies, and schedules appointments automatically, ensuring no opportunity is lost."

AI-Driven Digital Employees

Effiqo replaces traditional 24/7 answering services with two AI-powered digital assistants:

- Elise (Inbound & Scheduling): Captures leads across phone, SMS, and web forms, manages objections, and books appointments directly into the company calendar.

- Xavier (Database Reactivation): Mines leads from the past 3 to 12 months, converting previously inactive contacts into actionable revenue.

Measurable Impact

During a pilot program, a single HVAC client used Effiqo to recover $1.2 million in revenue that would have otherwise been lost. Early adopters in HVAC, plumbing, and real estate report a 15%–50% increase in lead-to-appointment conversion within 30 days.

Effiqo combines enterprise-grade technology with real-world applications for service industries. The platform’s board of directors includes veterans from Salesforce, Microsoft, and Amazon, bringing Fortune 500 experience to small and mid-sized companies.

"We designed Effiqo to prevent lost revenue for service businesses," said the founder. "Every missed call represents a lost job and lost income for technicians. Our platform ensures businesses can respond to every lead, 24/7."

About Effiqo AI

Effiqo is the world’s first Autonomous Revenue Recovery Engine, built for high-velocity service sectors including HVAC, plumbing, real estate, and legal. The platform converts missed opportunities into revenue in under 60 seconds, eliminating lead leakage and increasing operational efficiency.

For more information or to schedule a Revenue Leakage Audit, visit www.effiqo.ai.

