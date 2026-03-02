Stacey Purifoy-Jones, PMP, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Program Manager Driving Mission Success

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overseeing A High-Impact Military Program Across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Louisville DistrictStacey Purifoy-Jones, PMP, is an accomplished Supervisory Program Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Louisville District, where she leads a team of professionals to execute a high-impact military program across a five-state area. With over two decades of progressive leadership experience in engineering, construction, and project management, Stacey oversees a diverse portfolio of over $2.1 billion, spanning the planning, design, and execution of complex Army projects. Her career is defined by precision, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to mission success.Stacey’s professional journey includes key leadership roles in program management, engineering, and military service. As a former Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army, she managed critical infrastructure projects valued at over $27 million, leading multi-disciplinary teams in high-pressure environments. At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, she has distinguished herself by mentoring staff and project teams, optimizing processes, and ensuring rigorous compliance with project management and quality standards. Beyond technical expertise, Stacey is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, serving as the Special Emphasis Program Manager for Federal Women since 2011, cultivating leadership growth and opportunities for all.A graduate of the University of Louisville with a Bachelor’s and Master degrees in Civil Engineering and the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a Master of Engineering in Construction Engineering Management, Stacey blends technical mastery with strategic vision. She also dedicates time to her community, volunteering with local programs like Habitat for Humanity and the West Louisville Math and Science Program, participating on the Advisory Board for Civil Engineering at the University of Louisville for seven years, supporting her church, and was previously a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, sports, karaoke, and spending time with her family.Stacey Purifoy-Jones exemplifies integrity, servant leadership, and a commitment to empowering others. Her career and community engagement highlight how expertise, mentorship, and personal dedication can positively impact both professional teams and the broader community.Learn More about Stacey Purifoy-Jones:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/stacey-purifoy-jones Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

