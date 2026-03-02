Michelle Drayton, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Resource Advisor/ Mentor at BetterYouth Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Los Angeles Youth Through Education, Career Pathways, and Holistic SupportMichelle Drayton is a dedicated educator, administrator, and mentor whose career spans over three decades of service to students, families, and communities across Los Angeles. A graduate of California State University, Northridge, with a Master’s in Educational Leadership, Michelle began her journey in education within the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she served as a teacher, Career and Technical Education Advisor, and Summer Youth Employment Program Coordinator. She later advanced to an administrative role at an independent charter school, the Grace Hopper STEM Academy, focusing on mentoring teachers and supporting special populations of students. Today, she continues her mission at BetterYouth, Inc., where she provides mentorship, social services, career development, and essential life skills to foster and system-impacted youth, helping them turn challenges into opportunities.Michelle’s inspiration to serve is deeply rooted in her upbringing—her father was a pastor, and she has carried the value of servant leadership into every aspect of her work and life. Beyond the classroom, she has supported families by arranging housing, transportation, food, clothing, and other necessities, ensuring her impact extends beyond education into holistic care and advocacy. At BetterYouth, Michelle has been instrumental in the growth and success of the organization, whose mission is to build creative confidence, bridge the digital divide, and provide equitable access to career pathways for youth. BetterYouth’s signature Earn and Learn Program fosters economic self-sufficiency and mobility through four pathways—Film and Media Production, Animation, Interactive Gaming, and Project Management—preparing participants for apprenticeships and entry-level careers in the creative sector.Michelle attributes her success to her unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, which guides both her personal and professional life. She emphasizes that consistency is key, noting that staying committed to one’s passion allows a ministry—or any vocation rooted in purpose—to flourish. Drawing on her faith and experience, Michelle encourages young people entering her field to trust the gifts God has placed within them, to recognize and nurture their strengths, and to use them with confidence and purpose to make a meaningful impact.In navigating her industry, Michelle identifies the greatest challenge as understanding one’s worth and purpose while resisting external pressures to conform to worldly standards. She believes that staying grounded in truth and faith is essential, citing the wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The time is always right to do right.” Her work and life are guided by values of tradition, kindness, generosity, fairness, forgiveness, gratitude, honesty, loyalty, and above all, love—principles that inform her actions, decisions, and interactions with others.Outside of her professional and volunteer commitments, Michelle enjoys a full and joyful life. She has been married for 43 years to her husband, Robert, and is the proud mother of four children, two of whom are adopted. She finds joy in music as a member of the Voices of Faith Choir at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood, California, where her pastor is Dr. J. P. Foster. She also has a love for acting, traveling, and scenic drives.At the heart of Michelle Drayton’s journey is her unwavering faith and belief that her ministry is to empower others. Her legacy continues to be defined by her dedication to education, mentorship, and community service, leaving a lasting impact on the youth and families she serves.Learn More about Michelle Drayton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-drayton , or through her profile on BetterYouth Inc., https://www.betteryouth.org/our-staff Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

