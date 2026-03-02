Influential Women Highlights Charlene Jenkins: Early Childhood Consultant And Founder Of Jenkins Early Ed Consulting

ZACHARY, LA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurturing Louisiana’s Youngest Learners by Empowering Educators and Building Inclusive, Developmentally Appropriate Learning EnvironmentsCharlene Jenkins is a distinguished early childhood education professional with over 20 years of experience shaping programs, guiding educators, and enhancing learning environments for young children. As the Founder and Owner of Jenkins Early Childhood Consulting, she partners with early learning programs acrossLouisiana to provide expert guidance on curriculum development, program quality, and educator support. Charlene will be releasing her children’s book, Little Mudbug’s Big Adventure, at the Zydeco Festival later this year. The story celebrates Louisiana Creole culture and introduces readers to the Kouri Vini language.Charlene’s extensive background includes leadership roles at the YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge Early Head Start, LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool, and the owner and director of the Infant Toddler Developmental Center. Charlene has gained hands-on expertise in managing high-quality programs and mentoring staff. She is currently a trained observer for Infant and Toddler CLASS, a CDA Specialist, and has trained in Conscious Discipline and the Reggio Emilia approach, bringing innovative and research-based methods to her consulting practice. Her work focuses on creating inclusive, responsive, and developmentally appropriate environments that support the growth of infants and toddlers.Holding a Master of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Louisiana State University, Charlene continues to serve in leadership roles within the early childhood community. Her approach is rooted in empathy, intentionality, and empowerment, ensuring that both children and educators thrive.Through Jenkins Early Childhood Consulting, Charlene Jenkins is dedicated to elevating the quality of early learning, helping lay a strong foundation for lifelong growth and development.Learn More about Charlene Jenkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/charlene-jenkins-1 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

