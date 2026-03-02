MAHI Unveils Demonstration USV to Accelerate Real-World Testing of Autonomous Maritime Defence Systems

MECHELEN, BELGIUM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAHI, a leading company in autonomous maritime technology, officially inaugurated its new headquarters by unveiling the Alpha-8, a high-performance demonstration Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV). Equipped with the open and modular MAHI Sense system, the Alpha-8 is designed to serve as the primary test platform for advanced software engineering and real-world operational defence missions.

As maritime security and industrial sovereignty become paramount for European stakeholders, MAHI’s technology provides the essential bridge required to transition advanced autonomous concepts into mission-ready, real-world operational assets.

The Evolution of Naval Strategy

Modern maritime defence is undergoing a paradigm shift, the Navy can no longer fulfill its global missions through traditional ships and sailors alone. Unmanned vessels are becoming indispensable force multipliers.

“This is where MAHI’s work becomes crucial. By combining advanced technology with real operational experience, they strengthen our ability to detect, understand, and respond to new threats”, said Admiral Tanguy Botman, the Commander of the Belgian Navy during the opening ceremony. “What sets MAHI apart is the way the system is built. MAHI Sense integrates into any vessel by keeping all standards in mind. The cooperation between MAHI and the Belgium Navy is real, ongoing, and driven by operational needs.”

A Platform for Real-World Validation

The Alpha-8 is specifically engineered to close the validation gap. It serves as a specialized demonstration platform for defence applications, facilitating rigorous real-world trials with navies, port authorities, and shipping companies. By testing in complex, high-speed environments, MAHI allows end-users to refine autonomous concepts of operation.

“MAHI combines academic excellence with engineering creativity and is built by people who know the maritime domain inside out”, added Prof. Cind Du Bois, Full Professor at the Royal Military Academy. “MAHI delivers technology that is top-notch, internationally credible, and shows that Belgium has everything it needs to be a relevant, reliable, and innovative partner in Europe and beyond.”

Open & Modular System Enabling Any Mission

By integrating proprietary MAHI Sense technology into a high-speed Belgian-built hull, MAHI offers a sovereign solution for European defence. The system's open and modular architecture allows for rapid iteration and integration.

„The inauguration of our new headquarters and showcasing our Remote Operations Centre and high-performance test vessels to the maritime community underscores MAHI’s maturity as a reliable strategic partner for both defence and commercial sectors”, said Pieter-Jan Note, CEO and Founder of MAHI. “Our open and modular MAHI system is the definitive solution for maritime industry, providing the flexibility to adapt to evolving threats without being locked into a single “black-box” configuration.”

MAHI entered the spotlight in 2022 after its founding team set a world record with the first USV to cross the Atlantic autonomously. Today, MAHI’s technology is trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence, the US Navy, the Belgian Navy and was recently featured in NATO’s REPMUS exercise. The opening of the new Head Office marks a significant scaling phase for the company as it meets the growing demand for autonomous maritime solutions.

About MAHI

Based in Belgium, MAHI develops and commercializes market-leading autonomous maritime navigation software and hardware. With 10 years of experience in the field, MAHI provides end-to-end solutions for uncrewed and crewed vessels, serving global defence and commercial clients. From record-breaking Atlantic crossings to NATO exercises, MAHI is at the forefront of the autonomous maritime revolution.

