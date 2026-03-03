Opticoms Launches FlexNet Marketplace to Simplify Industrial Private 5G

About

Welcome to the official press room of Opticoms GmbH, a leading European telecom system integrator delivering private 4G/5G network infrastructure, edge computing, and managed connectivity solutions across Türkiye, the Middle East, and Europe. Here, you’ll find our latest press releases, milestone announcements, partnership updates, and use case showcases — all reflecting our mission to drive digital transformation across industrial, enterprise, and public-sector environments. At Opticoms, we go beyond connectivity. We serve as an end-to-end solution provider, enabling smart manufacturing, logistics, construction, energy, trade fairs, and more with real-time applications such as AI, robotics, IoT integration, and secure 5G infrastructure. Stay informed about how Opticoms is shaping the future of private networks and empowering innovation at scale. ? Visit us at www.opticoms.de ? Contact: info@opticoms.de

