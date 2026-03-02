ELEKS Recognised in the Global 100 List for 2026 by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals

ELEKS named to IAOP Global 100 for the 12th year, recognising excellence in innovation, client impact, and sustainable global software services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS is honoured to be recognised once again on the prestigious Global 100 List by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in software engineering services. Achieving this distinction for the twelfth consecutive year shows our dedication to delivering transformative solutions and the trust of our global partners and clients.The Global 100 recognises excellence across innovation, client impact, governance and social responsibility, highlighting the world’s top providers in global sourcing, advisory and service delivery. Now in its twentieth year, the IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organisations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.ELEKS’ application passed a rigorous scoring process, including independent evaluation by a panel of IAOP customer members with deep experience selecting and managing outsourcing service providers and advisors. ELEKS demonstrated excellence across four areas:· Value delivered to top client organisations that brought tangible business outcomes and sparked public recognition and advocacy;· Industry recognition and relevant organisational and professional credentials;· Programmes for innovation that create new customer value by embracing both the latest technology shifts, such as AI and automation, and improvements aimed at elevating transparency and trust;· Programmes for sustainable social impact addressing community development, labour practices, human rights, ethical operations, environmental impact and governance across ELEKS’ locations globally.“Earning a place on the 2026 Global 100 reflects trust, impact, and consistency in delivering value to clients worldwide. We are pleased to recognise ELEKS for its leadership and contribution to advancing the global services ecosystem,” stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP“At ELEKS, we take pride in everything we do, guided by our culture of engineering excellence, outstanding talent, and a commitment to transparency and sustainable impact. Being named to the IAOP Global 100 once again highlights our ongoing dedication to using our expertise and technology to strengthen our customers’ industry leadership and contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. For the twelfth consecutive year, this honour recognises our ability to set the standard for quality and responsibility in global technology services,” commented Andriy Krupa, CEO of ELEKS.About IAOPIAOPis the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals that connects the buyside, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org

