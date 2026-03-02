Sprouty Announces an Ethical AI Companion That Interprets Child-Specific Data to Reduce Parental Anxiety

This screenshot shows how the AI Companion works

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprouty , a parenting app used by more than 2 million families worldwide, has announced plans to launch an AI companion designed to help parents interpret child-specific data during early parenthood - a period often marked by heightened uncertainty and anxiety. The new feature provides contextual, non-medical insights grounded in parent-entered data and informed by a knowledge framework developed over years of collaboration with pediatricians.The AI companion analyzes patterns across key categories parents already track in Sprouty, including sleep, feeding, routines, growth stages, and developmental milestones. By assessing how these signals interact at different stages of a child’s development, the system aims to help parents better understand day-to-day changes without relying on generalized recommendations.Unlike general-purpose AI systems trained on broad, non-contextual datasets, Sprouty’s AI companion is purpose-built for a narrow use case. It operates exclusively on parent-provided information and child-specific parameters, without incorporating external or third-party data sources.“Many parents collect detailed data, but interpreting it remains challenging,” said Dmitry Rumbeshta , co-founder and CEO of Sprouty. “Our goal was to build a tool that helps connect the dots within the data parents already have, while remaining cautious, contextual, and supportive rather than prescriptive.”According to the company, ethical considerations and emotional safety were core design principles. The AI companion is designed to avoid medical diagnoses, speculative conclusions, and alarmist language. Instead, it is positioned as a supportive layer between routine data tracking and professional consultations.Sprouty is preparing a closed beta release of the AI companion, with access to be rolled out gradually to parents who opt in to test the feature and provide feedback. Applications for the beta will be available via a dedicated sign-up page. Media assets, including product visuals and screenshots, are available upon request.About SproutySprouty is a parenting app designed to support families from birth through early childhood. The app combines child tracking tools, evidence-based guidance, and personalized insights to help parents reduce mental load and feel more confident in their everyday decisions.Contact:ceo@sprouty.app

