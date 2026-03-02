Influential Women Profiles Kristin Goins: Web Design Team Lead and Digital Media Project Manager at SmartSites

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson City Digital Leader Blending Creativity, Strategy, and Human-Centered Design to Elevate Brands NationwideJohnson City, Tennessee – Kristin doesn’t just build websites; she builds digital experiences that feel intentional, intuitive, and unmistakably aligned with the brands they represent.As a Web Design Team Lead and Project Manager at SmartSites, Kristin brings together strategy and creativity in equal measure. She’s known for seeing the details others miss: the right font pairing, the subtle color shift that strengthens a brand, the UX tweak that quietly increases conversions. For her, great design isn’t decoration. It’s communication with purpose.With a background rooted in both design and customer service, Kristin developed an instinct for translating complex ideas into clean, engaging visuals that clients feel proud to share long after launch. Today, she leads internal design initiatives at SmartSites, mentors a growing team of web design project managers and operations teams, and ensures that every project balances aesthetics with SEO performance and user experience best practices.She’s also a frequent webinar speaker, sharing insights on customer journeys, accessibility, and conversion-focused design, always emphasizing that technology should feel human, not overwhelming.Kristin’s career spans nearly two decades of freelance graphic design, project management, and client advocacy. That depth of experience has shaped her approach: thoughtful, collaborative, and results-driven. Her leadership and commitment to excellence have earned recognition, including prestigious Web Excellence Awards for interactive and corporate web design.When reflecting on her journey, Kristin often points to a combination of ambition, creativity, and the work ethic she witnessed growing up while watching her mother build her own career. She began her professional path in 2012, fueled by curiosity and determination, steadily evolving into leadership roles through adaptability, side projects, continuous learning, and an unwavering focus on delivering meaningful results.For Kristin, influence isn’t about titles. It’s about reliability. Perspective. Being the person clients trust when technology gets frustrating. She finds genuine fulfillment in helping business owners, especially small businesses, elevate their online presence and step into a stronger digital identity. Seeing a client gain confidence in their brand is one of the most rewarding parts of her work.One piece of advice that shaped her trajectory? Stop waiting to feel “ready.” Growth, she believes, happens in motion. Stepping into opportunities before complete confidence arrives accelerates learning and sharpens instincts. That mindset continues to guide her leadership and creative decisions.To young women entering web design and digital strategy, Kristin encourages curiosity just as much as technical mastery. Ask questions. Advocate for your ideas. Treat every project as a chance to refine your voice. In a fast-moving industry, creativity paired with authenticity will always stand out.Looking ahead, she sees rapid technological shifts, including AI and automation, as powerful tools rather than threats. The future, in her view, belongs to designers who embrace innovation while staying grounded in empathy and human-centered thinking. Empathy and human touch will always be the most important key to success.Outside of work, Kristin recharges through movies, live music, travel, and time with family and friends. She’s also a devoted cat mom and partner, finding inspiration and balance in the quieter moments that fuel her creativity.Kristin Elizabeth Goins continues to raise the standard for digital strategy and web design, proving that when creativity, strategy, and heart intersect, brands don’t just launch – they thrive.Learn More About Kristin Elizabeth GoinsThrough her Influential Women profile:Or via her SmartSites team profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

