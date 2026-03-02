Chemco Group Expands into North America, Laying Groundwork for Manufacturing

Chemco Factory Image

New regional office & logistics infrastructure to support geosynthetics, specialty packaging with manufacturing planned over the medium term

North America represents a long term strategic market for Chemco as we build customer proximity today while preparing for future local manufacturing investments” — Vaibhav Saraogi, Director, Chemco Group

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chemco Group, an established international manufacturing group with diversified operations across plastics and polymer-based products, has announced its entry into the North American market through the establishment of a regional office and logistics platform focused initially on geotextiles and technical building materials.The North America initiative will initially focus on sales enablement, warehousing, and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities, designed to support customers across a broad portfolio of technical and industrial fabric solutions. This includes geomembranes, structural and technical fabrics, lumber wraps, and related geosynthetic and industrial textile products used in infrastructure, construction, and industrial applications. The Group plans to progressively expand this footprint, with local manufacturing under evaluation as volumes scale and customer partnerships mature.This move marks a strategic extension of Chemco’s existing technical textiles and engineered materials business, aligning with growing demand in North America for durable, compliant and cost-competitive technical textiles.Beyond industrial fabrics, Chemco intends to leverage this platform to introduce additional product categories already manufactured at scale in India. These include rigid and flexible packaging solutions, baby feeding products, menstrual cups and select medical devices. The Group currently supplies these categories to domestic and international customers from its Indian manufacturing base and sees North America as a natural next phase for geographic diversification.“North America represents a long-term strategic market for Chemco, not just from a sales perspective but as part of our broader international manufacturing roadmap,” said Mr. Vaibhav Saraogi, Director, Chemco Group. “We are starting with a distribution-led model to ensure proximity to customers and responsiveness on service, while building the foundation for future manufacturing investments.”The timing of Chemco’s expansion is supported by recent developments in India–United States trade relations. Under the latest bilateral trade framework announced in early February 2026, tariff levels on a range of Indian exports to the US have been rationalized, with headline duties reduced to approximately 18%. The agreement is expected to enhance cost competitiveness for Indian manufacturers supplying the US market, while encouraging deeper industrial cooperation between the two countries.Chemco views the evolving trade environment as a constructive backdrop for cross-border investment, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure materials, packaging, healthcare and consumer products, where India has developed strong manufacturing depth and regulatory capability.The Group’s India operations already meet stringent quality and compliance requirements across multiple product lines, including food-contact packaging, baby care and medical applications. These capabilities will underpin Chemco’s North America strategy as it expands beyond technical textiles into adjacent categories over time.Warehousing locations and logistics partners in North America are currently being finalized, with operations expected to commence in phases during the current calendar year. Initial focus markets will include infrastructure contractors, distributors and institutional buyers, followed by brand-led engagements in packaging and baby care segments.Chemco has over four decades of operating history and maintains manufacturing facilities across India and the Gulf region. The Group’s international expansion strategy remains measured and execution-focused, prioritising regulatory compliance, supply reliability and long-term customer relationships over rapid scale-up.With its entry into North America, Chemco aims to build a credible, multi-product platform that mirrors its diversified manufacturing model in India, while responding to local market requirements through phased investment and localization.About Chemco Group:Chemco Group is an international manufacturing group with over four decades of operating history across plastics and polymer-based products. The Group operates manufacturing facilities across India and the Gulf region, serving leading domestic and global brands. Chemco’s diversified portfolio includes rigid and flexible packaging, technical textiles, medical devices, and baby care products. With strong capabilities in PET packaging and sustainable solutions, including food-grade recycled PET , the Group is focused on regulatory compliance, quality manufacturing, circularity, and long-term value creation.For media enquiries:Corporate CommunicationsChemco Plastic Industries Private LimitedMobile / WhatsApp: +91-9699610000Phone: +91-22-22821777Email: media@chemcogroup.comWebsite: www.chemcogroup.com Facebook: facebook.com/chemcogroupInstagram: instagram.com/chemcogroupX: x.com/chemcogroupLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/chemcogroup

Chemco Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.