Thunder Rock Capital Unveils Strategic Rebrand and Expanded Full-Service Investment Banking Platform

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Rock Capital, LLC today announced a comprehensive rebranding and organizational realignment, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution as a full service investment banking platform. The initiative includes the launch of a new corporate logo, refined brand color palette, redesigned website at www.thunderrockcapital.com, and strategic updates to the firm’s leadership structure and advisory team.

The rebrand reflects the firm’s focused growth over the past year and its expanding role across mergers and acquisitions, public company advisory, follow on capital raises, reverse takeovers, and SPAC related transactions.

Over the past year, Thunder Rock Capital has strengthened its leadership framework and restructured internal advisory verticals to better align with client demand across M&A execution, capital markets advisory, and public company strategy. These changes position the firm to deliver deeper sector expertise, disciplined transaction execution, and an integrated advisory approach across both private and public markets.

“This rebrand represents more than a new logo or website. It reflects who we are becoming as a firm,” said Varun Ajjarapu, Co-Founder and Vice President of Thunder Rock Capital. “Growth is not incidental. It is structured. Over the past year, we have been deliberate about building the right team, refining our advisory approach, and expanding our capabilities across M&A and public markets. We believe clients deserve advisors who think long term, execute with discipline, and operate with true alignment. This evolution is about creating a stronger foundation for our clients, our partners, and our future.”

Thunder Rock Capital has been particularly active in reverse takeovers and strategic public market transactions. The firm intends to build on the momentum of its most recent engagement serving as exclusive M&A advisor in the merger between urban-gro, Inc. and Flash Sports & Media. That transaction highlights Thunder Rock Capital’s ability to structure and execute complex public company combinations while aligning capital strategy with long term shareholder value creation.

The updated visual identity reflects clarity, strength, and forward momentum. The redesigned website provides a clear and straightforward view of the firm’s services, transaction experience, and advisory approach. As Thunder Rock Capital builds on its recent M&A and RTO activity, the firm remains focused on thoughtful execution and delivering strong outcomes for its clients. For more information, please visit www.thunderrockcapital.com.

About Thunder Rock Capital

Thunder Rock Capital is a strategic advisory and capital markets firm focused on supporting emerging growth and public companies at pivotal moments of transformation. We specialize in reverse mergers, SPAC transactions, strategic mergers & acquisitions, and institutional capital formation. Our firm was built with a modern perspective on capital strategy. Thunder Rock works closely with management teams, boards, and sponsors to navigate evolving market conditions, optimize capital structures, and unlock strategic growth opportunities. We represent a new generation of capital markets advisory combining traditional financial discipline with a forward-looking understanding of emerging growth companies and alternative public market pathways.

Important Disclosure

Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Thunder Rock Capital LLC is not a registered broker dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Thunder Rock Capital LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

