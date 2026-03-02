Luisa E. Farinha, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Fraud Prevention and Chargeback Manager at On Location

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Extensive Experience in Fraud Prevention, Guest Experience, and Operational Leadership Across Global Brands.Luisa E. Farinha has built a dynamic and impactful career at the intersection of fraud prevention, guest services, and operational leadership. With more than a decade of experience spanning globally recognized organizations, including FIFA, On Location, Walt Disney World, and Cirque du Soleil, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to reduce risk, protect payments, and elevate both customer and team experiences in high-profile environments.Currently serving as Fraud Prevention and Chargeback Manager at On Location, Luisa plays a critical role in protecting global transactions and ensuring seamless fan and partner experiences as preparations advance for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In this capacity, she oversees fraud prevention teams, leads complex investigations, analyzes transaction trends, and safeguards company assets while maintaining efficient and smooth operations. Her work ensures that large-scale, high-visibility events operate with both security and exceptional service standards.Before her current role, Luisa managed government-funded housing programs in Puerto Rico, where she successfully built a warranty department from the ground up in alignment with HUD and housing program guidelines. Earlier in her career, she spent nearly 14 years at Walt Disney World, rising through the ranks to become a Guest Experience Manager. There, she launched new systems, led large multidisciplinary teams, and improved operational processes across Guest Relations, Cirque du Soleil, and Arrival Experiences. Her leadership consistently balanced operational excellence with memorable guest engagement.Luisa attributes her success to the people who have surrounded her throughout her career. From mentors and leaders who guided her to colleagues and teams who collaborated alongside her, she values the lessons learned through shared experiences. Their support and influence have shaped her professional path and strengthened her commitment to leading with integrity and purpose.Luisa advises young women entering the industry to always pay close attention to detail. In fraud prevention, operations, and guest experience alike, she believes small details often make the greatest difference. Precision and consistency build trust, and she considers trust the foundation of both professional success and meaningful relationships.Luisa identifies the greatest challenge in her industry as fraud itself. Because fraud is constantly evolving, she recognizes the need to stay up to date with trends, technology, and criminal behaviors. She understands that vigilance is essential in her field, and that adaptability and ongoing learning are necessary to stay ahead and protect both organizations and their customers.Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and experienced in fast-paced, high-pressure environments, Luisa E. Farinha continues to apply her expertise in leadership, fraud risk management, and customer experience to protect organizations and elevate the industries she serves.Learn More about Luisa E. Farinha:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/luisae-farinha Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

