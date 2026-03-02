SGS consolidates its leading position in Digital Trust with Granite River Labs Services acquisition

SGS Logo

SGS expands its digital infrastructure and high-speed connectivity testing capabilities following its acquisition of GRL.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has acquired Granite River Labs Services (GRL), a specialist in validating high-speed wired data connections. These services help ensure that devices such as servers, chips, vehicles, mobile phones and other consumer electronics can exchange large volumes of data reliably, without signal loss, latency or compatibility issues. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, GRL employs more than 200 experts across nine highly specialized laboratories in Asia, Europe and the United States.The acquisition consolidates SGS’s leading position in Digital Trust as the performance, integrity and security of data transmission become increasingly critical. GRL extends the Group’s capabilities into the testing of digital infrastructure and complex systems that enable AI, while also strengthening SGS’s offering for customers developing advanced connected technologies.This acquisition is highly complementary to SGS’s existing portfolio. SGS already supports customers worldwide with a broad range of connectivity and assurance services for connected products. GRL adds specialist expertise in high-speed wired interface validation, helping customers address interoperability challenges earlier, reduce technical risk and improve product readiness for certification and market launch.The acquisition marks another key step in scaling high-growth digital solutions as a core pillar of SGS’s Strategy 27.Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, commented: “GRL’s deep expertise in high-speed connectivity technologies makes it an outstanding addition to SGS. This acquisition strengthens our leadership in Digital Trust and Connectivity and accelerates the company’s ability to support customers as the world becomes more dependent on reliable high-performance digital infrastructure. It represents a significant step forward in our ambition to scale digital solutions as a core pillar of SGS’s long-term growth strategy. I am very pleased to welcome all GRL employees to the SGS family.”Fred Yang, Head of Connectivity & Products at SGS, added: “This is a highly complementary combination. SGS brings customers a global platform in connectivity, compliance and Digital Trust, while GRL adds recognized expertise in high-speed wired validation for the interfaces and architectures powering today’s most demanding technologies. Together, we can help customers address critical performance and interoperability challenges earlier, reduce technical risk and move complex products to certification and market with greater confidence.”With this acquisition, SGS further strengthens its ability to support customers developing increasingly complex connected technologies. By combining SGS’s global reach and broad connectivity capabilities with GRL’s specialist expertise in high-speed wired testing, the Group is better positioned to help clients improve product readiness and bring robust, high-performing technologies to market.ABOUT SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW). For more information visit www.sgs.com ABOUT GRANITE RIVER LABS (GRL)Granite River Labs (GRL) provides comprehensive, cost-effective test and certification services that help hardware developers implement the latest high-speed connectivity and charging technologies with confidence. Trusted by over 500 semiconductor and system companies worldwide, GRL combines deep engineering expertise with a customer-centric approach to simplify complex design, validation and compliance challenges.

