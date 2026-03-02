Dr. Julian Rowa Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine’s Black History Month Edition

Recognizing Dr. Julian Rowa, a Global Thought Leader Committed to Reinvention, Mentorship, and Institutional Impact.

Dr. Julian Rowa embodies the kind of leadership this special edition was created to celebrate. We are proud to feature him on the cover of this year’s Black History Month edition.” — Daryl Yeung

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exeleon Magazine has released its highly anticipated Black History Month special edition, Most Influential Black Leaders to Watch in 2026. This issue celebrates exceptional Black leaders shaping industries, advancing innovation, and contributing meaningfully to the global business and intellectual landscape through their leadership, vision, and influence.Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, Scholars and Management Personalities.Featuring on the cover of this annual edition is Dr. Julian Rowa, Founder and Executive Director of Dr. Julian Rowa Inc. , a multidisciplinary enterprise spanning leadership and management consulting, Blockchain and AI critical appraisal, youth empowerment and development, coaching and mentorship and international relations and diplomacy.With a distinguished career comprising over two decades in banking, leadership roles across Africa, sectors and functions, international academic pursuit, and public intellectual engagement, Dr. Rowa has established himself as a “regenerate” leader defined by reinvention, intellectual rigor, and multidimensional thinking.Dr. Rowa’s journey reflects a commitment to continuous growth and renewal. His work today focuses on analyzing and solving complex organizational models and challenges, contributing to critical discourse on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital assets, and mentoring the next generation of leaders in Africa and beyond. Reflecting on his philosophy, he shares, “Self-change is the only avenue to remaining current, relevant, and rigorous. I refuse to stand still.”As one of the Most Influential Black Leaders to Watch in 2026, at 57, Dr. Rowa represents a new generation of leadership grounded in adaptability, continuous learning, and purposeful contribution. His feature on the cover of Exeleon Magazine is testament, highlighting not only his individual achievements but a broader commitment to shaping institutional thinking and empowering future leaders to be future ready.The issue also features interviews and stories of leaders like Colin Asare-Appiah, author of Black Mixcellence and co-founder of AJABU, Demetra Moore, Founder of Moore Out of Life, NeAndre Broussard, Founder and CEO of Black Menswear, and more.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.